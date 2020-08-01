Friendship Day GIFs To Share With Friends And Celebrate This Special Day

Friendship Day is celebrated on different days in different countries. While International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 across the world as per the UN, different countries have specific dates for celebrating the day on a national level. Countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, India, Singapore, and UAE celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August every year. This year the day falls on August 2nd.

People celebrate this special day by exchanging cards, messages, quotes, and tying friendship bands. With advancements in the technologies, the way of celebrating the day has changed quite a lot. GIFs are becoming a huge part of Friendship Day celebrations. With all that said, take a look at Friendship Day GIFs that one can share with friends:

Friendship Day Gifs

Friendship Day is dedicated to honouring friendship amongst communities, individuals, and organisations. According to the United Nations, ''Through friendship — by accumulating bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of trust — we can contribute to the fundamental shifts that are urgently needed to achieve lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good.''

The day was first declared by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 2011. General Assembly proclaimed the day in order to celebrate the idea of friendship and fellowship. The resolution declared by the United Nations sheds light on including youngsters in various activities that involve various kinds of cultures. It is done in order to encourage diversity and gain a better understanding of different cultures, thereby promoting harmony among individuals and communities.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, people organise parties, gatherings, and buy gifts. Tying friendship bands is a part of the tradition of celebrating the day. With the increasing use of social media and the internet, the way of celebrating the day seems to have changed. People these days tend to celebrate the day by sharing messages, quotes and GIFs on social media platforms.

