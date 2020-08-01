Friendship Day Memes To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Special Occasion

Friendship Day is celebrated by different countries on different dates. The day is celebrated to promote fellowship among various individuals, communities, and organisations. In countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, India, Singapore and UAE, Friendship Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of August and hence will be celebrated on August 2 in 2020.

The day is celebrated to show mutual understanding between individuals and communities. On Friendship Day, people share warm, friendly messages, quotes of peace, honouring the importance of the occasion. With developments in technology, there has been a change in the way people have been celebrating the day. Sharing gifs and memes on Friendship Day are gaining massive popularity. With all that said now, here are Friendship Day memes to share:

Friendship Day memes

On this special day, people honour their friends and the impact they've had on their lives. With booming social media platforms and use of instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, many people use these platforms to thank their friends and celebrate friendship day. Sharing memes and gifs have also become very popular.

#friendshipday2020



Whenever I am going for a fight ....



My friends be like : pic.twitter.com/Wq2mdFcryT — Meme_Raja (@thekhanwasif) July 30, 2020

Making a thousand friends is not friendship .A friendship made with faith ,Maintaining to death is a true friendship 👬🤝



Cheers to all my friends out there 🤟🏼#FriendshipDay #FriendshipDay2020 pic.twitter.com/8IlbXceIfM — Rajath (@Rajath_TM) July 30, 2020

The origin of Friendship Day goes back to the 1900s. Hallmark Cards founder, Joyce Hall is known to have proclaimed the day in 1919. Later, in the 1940s, the trend of celebrating friendship day faded. In 1998, in one of the sessions of the United Nations, the intergovernmental organisation named Winnie the Pooh as the world's Ambassador of Friendship.

Then the idea of World Friendship Day was proclaimed by World Friendship Crusade. They declared July 30 to be celebrated as World Friendship Day. Later, the United Nations proclaimed July 30 as International Friendship Day. On the day, the member states are invited to celebrate the day taking into consideration the culture, customs of various communities at local, national and regional levels.

Friends acknowledge each other's presence in their lives on this special day by exchanging cards, gifts, and tying friendship bands. One of the most popular traditions of Friendship Day is the exchanging of friendship day brands. These are popular in countries like India and Bangladesh.

#FriendshipDay2020

Pic 1: boys on friendship day



Pic2: boys on rakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/SEfESMhSbl — SARCASM🐨 (@ssaarrccaassm) July 30, 2020

Me with 0 friends in real life :#FriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/6lnM1vKkks — NAMAN (@Pseudopanditt) July 30, 2020

Today all people wishes each other happy #FriendshipDay

Me* pic.twitter.com/3h0fWKtcop — Taksh Goutam (@GautamTaksh) July 30, 2020

