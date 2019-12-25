Celebrity Christmas Cards: From Classic To Cheesy, The Best Cards Of 2019

Sending out a Christmas card with your family photo is a tradition that is majorly followed in the United States where each family mails (or emails) a picture of themselves with loved ones to all their friends and relatives to wish them a Merry Christmas. Christmas cards have various themes from which you can opt for before clicking your family photograph. Check out some celebrity Christmas card inspirations that popular celebrities opted for this year.

ALSO READ | Christmas Traditions Around The World That Are Spine-chilling And Terrifying To The Core

Celebrity Christmas cards of 2019

Go Gansta like Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson, along with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and her kids Ryder Russell, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, and baby Rani Rose sitting on a vintage truck with the perfect matching hats is anything other than a classic Christmas card.

ALSO READ| Christmas Markets In London That Are A Must-visit This Holiday Season

Christmas card with your canine like Ashley Iaconetti

The Bachelor fame shared a photo with her husband Jared Haibon and her dog Lois for her Christmas card of 2019. Ashley is right away giving inspiration to the families who don't have kids to still have fun with their Christmas cards by including their pets in their photograph.

ALSO READ| Piers Morgan Spends £4200 On Bollinger Champagne At Christmas Party

Go for an impromptu Christmas card if you have a toddler like Banks (Hilary Duff's daughter)

Hilary Duff along with her fiance Matthew Koma, and children Luca and Banks opted for a dynamic and impromptu style Christmas card photo as the toddlers just can't keep calm.

The Christmas card with jammies like Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag along with her husband Spencer Pratt and their son Gunner took a cosy picture standing in front of the fireplace wearing matching jammies. These Christmas cards with coordinated clothing will always be the classic format for the December holidays.

Cheesy but stylish like Kim Kardashian West

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West along with their kids Psalm, Saint and Chicago and North all opted for grey sweatpants for their holiday cards this year. It is not required that all your Christmas cards should be full of creativity, rather some can be cheesy, traditional and yet stylish like the Kardashian-West family.

Jenny Mollen

Jenny Mollen along with her husband Jason Biggs showcase the real troubles of planning a Christmas when you have two small kids like Sid and Lazlo. Their Christmas card was oozing with realistic creativity which you can definitely opt for your Christmas inspiration.

ALSO READ| Owner Gathers His 17 Sausage Dogs In One Frame To Get The Perfect Christmas Photo