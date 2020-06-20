Funny Father's Day Wishes To Make Your Dad Laugh On This Special Day: Check Here

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in the month of June annually. This year, it falls on June 20, 2020. The day is observed to honour and celebrate fatherhood and the role they play in society. However, Father’s Day is also celebrated to honour males in general. The International Men's Health Week always begins a week before Father's Day to emphasise the importance of well-being and fitness of the male section of society.

Father’s Day was founded in 1910 in Spokane, Washington YMCA by Sonora Smart Dodd. The latter had heard that Anna Jarvis founded Mother’s Day in honour of her Mother. So she discussed with the pastor of her Church that something similar should also be done for the fathers. Sonora’s father was a Civil War veteran, William Jackson Smart who was also a single parent raising six children. While Sonora wanted Father’s Day to be celebrated on June 5, on her father’s birthday, somehow the date got pushed to June 19, while the official date was marked as the third Sunday of June.

Here are some funny Father’s Day messages for those who wish to have a hearty laugh

Dad, you know that I like Batman, and Superman’s cool too, but I don’t really need them as long as I have you! Happy Father’s day to my super Dad!

I’m so lucky to have you as my father... I’m sure no one else would have put up with me this long. Happy Father’s Day!

To the world’s greatest Dad from the world’s greatest kids, hope you have an amazing Father’s day!

You may not know everything but you sure had me fooled for quite a few years! Happy Father’s day to the smartest Dad in town.

Dad, you’ve always been the coolest. Like all those times you said “yes” when mom said “no.” Happy Father’s day, Cool Dad!

Fact: Dads are notoriously difficult to buy gifts for. Instead, just enjoy this wish and feel the joy of having me as your child. Happy Father’s day!

You know what they say: Real heroes don’t wear capes, they make bad puns. Thank you for being a real hero, Dad. Happy father’s day!

Happy Father’s Day Dad! If you want, I’ll make a distraction so you can sneak off and get some gaming in. Cheers,

It takes an amazing dad to raise such a ridiculously great kid. Happy Father’s Day Dad, I couldn’t have grown up to be so humble without you!

Thank you for all the piggyback rides, all the times you pretended to be a horse, and all the times you threw me into the air and caught me. Your body might be regretting it now, but it made for a wonderful childhood. Happy Father’s Day Dad!

Happy Father’s day to the raddest, most tubular, least square, ummm hippest... Hey Dad, Are any of these from your generation? Great fathers are timeless!

Wish I could be there to hang out with you on Father’s Day. But, on the bright side, you finally get some peace and quiet! Miss you and love you, Dad.

Happy Father's Day to the one who conspires with you to hide broken stuff from Mom.

Also Read: Floor Is Lava Review: Netflix's Latest Reality Show Takes One On A Trip Down Memory Lane

Hey Dad, I got a present for you. I stole your To-Do list from Mom. All you need to do is rip it up. Just don’t tell mom, okay? Happy Father’s day!

"I love how we don’t even need to say out loud that I am your favourite child”. Happy Father's Day from your FAVOURITE child.

Dad, thanks for working so hard to pay for the TV that actually raised me. Happy Father's Day

My dad taught me everything I know. It’s not very much, but that’s all I know. Happy Father's Day

Dad, I’m so proud of the many talents I’ve inherited from you. Happy Farters Day

There should be a children’s song ‘If you’re happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep. Happy Father's Day

I smile because you are my father. I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. Happy Father's Day

Happy Father's Day — without me, this day wouldn't mean much.

Please accept this Father's Day text as a token of my poverty.

Happy Father's Day to someone who inexplicably loves signing his name in each of his text messages.

I know I'm a handful, but that's why you have two hands. Happy Father's Day!

Happy farter's day... I mean Father's Day!

You're the best dad I could have ever gotten stuck with. Happy Father's Day

Happy Father's Day Images

Image credit: Shutterstock

Also Read: Chris Evans Reveals His Favourite Marvel Hero Since Childhood & It Is NOT Captain America

Image credit: Shutterstock

Also Read: Tom Holland Is "not Great", Thought Stan Lee On Their First Meeting; Read Details

Also Read: Blinks Go Crazy Over BLACKPINK's New All-black Avatar In Teaser Poster; See Pics