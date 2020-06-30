Funny Jokes To Share With Your Friends And Make Them Laugh On International Joke Day 2020

Making someone laugh or lightening up their mood is one of the best feelings in the world. International Joke day 2020 is celebrated on July 1. This day is celebrated by people all around the world to spread happiness and make people laugh with their funny jokes. A study also concludes that you could burn calories if you laugh for around 10-15 minutes every day. Read some funny jokes to share with your friends on social media and make their day a little brighter.

Funny jokes to share and make people around you grin

Two men are hiking through the woods when one of them cries out, “Snake! Run!” His companion laughs at him. “Oh, relax. It’s only a baby,” he says. “Don’t you hear the rattle?”

Did you hear about the racing snail who got rid of his shell? A: He thought it would make him faster, but it just made him sluggish.

It’s a good thing snake and dogs don’t interbreed. Nobody wants a loyal snake.

If you sit down to enjoy a hot cup of coffee, then your boss will ask you to do something that will last until the coffee is cold.

Sleep is a weak substitute for coffee.

Also Read: Beyonce In Her BET Awards Speech Urges People To 'vote Like Their Lives Depend On It'

Source: Rozas_d/Instagram

Also Read: Broadway Theaters To Remain Shut Till January 2021, Confirms The Broadway League

Funny knock-knock jokes

Knock! Knock! Who's there? Candice. Candice who? Candice door open, or am I stuck out here?

Knock! Knock! Who's there? Says. Says who? Says me, that's who!

Knock! Knock! Who's there? Voodoo. Voodoo who? Voodoo you think you are, asking all these questions?

Also Read: 'The Graduate' Author Charles Webb Passes Away At 81 In Eastbourne; Read More About Him

International joke day 2020: Funniest jokes for kids

Don't interrupt someone working intently on a puzzle. Chances are, you'll hear some crosswords.

I'm a big fan of whiteboards. I find them quite remarkable.

What has T in the beginning, T in the middle, and T at the end? A: A teapot.

International Joke Day 2020: Funny Math jokes

A friend took her son to the doctor's office after he sprained his finger. The nurse applied a splint, only to be told she'd put it on the wrong finger. "I'm sorry," she said. "That's OK," my friend's son said. "You were only off by one digit."

Never trust math teachers who use graph paper. They're always plotting something.

What do you call friends who love math? A: algebros

Also Read: John Legend, Lady A To Perform During 'Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular'