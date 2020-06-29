'The Graduate' Author Charles Webb Passes Away At 81 In Eastbourne; Read More About Him

The Graduate author, Charles Webb passed away at the age of 81. According to reports, he breathed his last in his Eastbourne home in England on June 16, 2020. The news of his sad demise was confirmed by his friend, Jack Malvern to whom the author's last book was dedicated.

Charles Webb and his legacy

Charles Webb was popular for his debut novel, The Graduate. It is a satire on his own college education and wealthy background. The novel was published in 1963 when Webb was only 24 years of age. It covered his growing years in Southern California and his subsequent years of studying literature and history at Williams College in Massachusetts. The Graduate also narrated his disorienting return home.

The debut novel also follows the journey of Benjamin Braddock (Charles Webb's fictional counterpart) as he challenges his parents' materialistic mindset and also scorns his college education. He also has an affair with Mrs Robinson, the wife of his father's business partner and the mother of Elaine Robinson. However, later Braddock actually falls in love with Elaine. Although Charles Webb has always denied the book is not autobiographical, critics found a strong resemblance between Benjamin Braddock and his life.

The Graduate was adapted on to the silver screen by Mike Nichols. The protagonist was played by Dustin Hoffman and also had Anne Bancroft, Kathrine Ross and Buck Herry playing important roles. It released in 1967. The Oscar-winning movie also created quite a roar at the box office with smashing numbers.

However, The Graduate's author found himself getting distracted by the movie's success and reportedly felt that his other novels were not getting as much attention as they should. The list included The Marriage of a Young Stockbroker and New Cardiff. The latter served as an inspiration for the 2003 romantic comedy, Hope Springs.

Charles Webb lived his life in voluntary impoverishment. He was known to be a non-conformist and was vocal about his dislike for wealth and materialism. He had reportedly donated a greater part of his earnings and possessions. He lived with his partner Eve Rudd and the couple had two children. Most of their life, they lived a nomadic life and homeschooled their children.

Charles Webb had published a sequel to The Graduate in 2007 called Home School. According to reports, Charles Webb's partner passed away last year.

Image credit: JM Lavitt Instagram, Thomas Bellringer Instagram

