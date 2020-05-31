Ganga Dussehra Images To Send To Your Family And Friends On This Auspicious Day

Ganga Dussehra is also known as Gangavataran. The festival is to celebrate the descent of the Ganges. It is believed that the holy Ganges river descended from heaven to earth on this day. Ganga Dussehra is observed on Dashami, the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar month Jyeshtha. Check out images that you can send to your friends and family on this auspicious occasion.

Ganga Dussehra Images

Ganga Dussehra is mainly observed in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bihar, where the holy river flows. In Varanasi, Haridwar, Garhumukteshwar, Rishikesh, Patna and Prayagraj, devotees gather at the banks of the Ganges and perform aartis to the river. The Ganga Dussehra is celebrated in Haridwar with a lot of vigour and excitement. People from all over India as well as from around the world visit there and to attain blessings from Goddess Ganga. People light up Diyas (Earthen Pots) and take about 10 dips in the river to wash off their sins. Several other rituals are also followed.

On Ganga Dussehra, taking a dip in the river is believed to bring the devotee to a state of purification. It is also believed that it heals any physical ailments the devotee may have. In Sanskrit, Dasha means ten and Hara means destroy; hence bathing in the river during these ten days is believed to rid the person of ten sins or, alternatively, ten lifetimes of sins.

In 2017, an estimated 15 lakh people celebrated the festival in Haridwar. At the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, many rituals such as deep daan (offering of floating diyas to the river) and maha aarti are conducted. In Patna, a grand aarti is performed in the evening by priests at Gandhi Ghat and a 1100m garland is offered to the river at Adalat Ghat.

On the same day, the river Yamuna is also worshipped. Kite-flying events are organized by people. Devotees take a holy dip in the Yamuna at places like Mathura, Vrindavan, and Bateshwar, and give offerings of cucumber and watermelon. They distribute drinks such as shikanji, lassi and sharbat.