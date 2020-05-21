Shani Jayanti Images To Share With Your Family And Friends To Mark The Day

Shani Jayanti is a Hindu festival marking the birth anniversary of the powerful lord Saturn, most feared planetary god in Hinduism. Shani Jayanti 2020 will fall on May 22, Friday. The lord of Saturn, Shani Maharaj was born on the Amavasya of Krishna Paksha (Waning moon), as per the Hindu calendar and as per Gregorian calendar, it falls during the month of May. Hence, Shani Janmotsav is celebrated every year on this date. Here are some Shani Jayanti images you can share with your family and friends on this auspicious day.

Also Read | National Anti Terrorism Day images to share on social media

Shani Jayanti Images

Also Read | Jamat ul Vida wishes that you can send to your family and friends on this occasion

About Shani Jayanti

Shanidev, the Saturn God, is considered as the son of Lord Surya and Chhaya (Prasanna). According to historical writings, Shani is considered one of the most aggressive gods in Hinduism. People pray to him on his birthday and also observe a fast to receive his blessings and good luck. According to Hindu mythology, Shani Dev has an important place in terms of religion and astrology.

On this day, the fast is mandatory for the people who are affected by the 'Shani Saade Saati' as per Vedic astrology. The process of worship of Shani Dev is also as common as the worship of other deities. According to writings, Shanidev keeps a report of all the good and bad deeds done by a person and punishes or blesses them accordingly.

Also Read | National Anti terrorism Day 2020: Meaning, History, Significance, and more

The majority of Hindu people believe that Shani is a negative planet, however, it is just a myth. Saturn is the slowest moving planet among the celestial planetary bodies and it signifies success. Therefore, as success is not obtained in a day and it is rather a constant investment of trust, hard work, and immeasurable deeds, the slow-moving Saturn purports the same.

As per Hindu mythology, often Shani's Saade Saati is deemed as a bad phase of life, full of trouble and hardships. However, the writings also describe that during this phase, a person is supposed to keep calm and fight back and also pay his praises to Lord Shani. This difficult phase motivates a person to fight against the odds and down all the obstacles of life.

Also Read | Jamat ul Vida wishes in Hindi to share with your friends and family