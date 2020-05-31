Ganga Dussehra Meaning, Significance & Celebration; Everything About The Auspicious Day

Ganga Dussehra aka Gangavataran is a Hindu festival observing the mythical descent of the river Ganga on earth. Ganga Dussehra takes place on Dashami, the 10th day of Shukla Paksha, the waxing moon, of the Hindu calendar month Jyeshtha. This year Ganga Dussehra will mark on June 1. Read ahead and get more details on the holy festival's meaning, significance and celebration.

Ganga Dussehra Meaning

The holy day of Ganga Dussehra falls on the tenth day of the Shukla Paksha the Hindu calendar month Jyeshtha. Honoured and pleased by King Bhagirath's compensation, Goddess Ganga descended to earth to prevent the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors on this day. It is believed by Hindus that the holy river Ganga descended from heaven to earth on this day.

According to the religious sayings, before settling on the earth, Ganga was residing in the stoup of Lord Brahma. So, she is titled with the purity of heaven. It is also believed that after descending on the earth, the purity of heaven came along with her. Usually, the festival is celebrated a day before the Nirjala Ekadashi.

Ganga Dussehra Significance

Ganga Dussehra is dedicated to Goddess Ganga, who descended to the earth on this day. Dusshera stands for the ten promising Vedic calculations. These predictions signify Ganga's ability to wash ten sins associated with thoughts, speech, and actions. The ten Vedic divinations include Jyeshtha month, Shukla Paksha, Tenth day, Thursday, Hasta Nakshatra, Siddha Yoga, Gar-Anand Yoga and Moon in Virgo and Sun in Tauras.

According to Hindu texts, it is believed that if devotees offer prayers on this day, they attain salvation. The auspicious day is also regarded as favourable for buying valuables, new vehicles, buying or entering a new house. It is believed that the devotees who recite the Ganga Stotra on this day, while standing in the water of Ganga, get relieved from all the sins.

Ganga Dussehra Celebration

Ganga Dussehra celebration is mainly observed in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, where the river flows. Haridwar, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Prayagraj, and Patna are the main locations of the celebrations. Here, the devotees gather at the banks of the Ganga to pay their respect and perform aartis on the river. Taking a dip in the river on this day is believed to bring the devotee to a state of forgiveness and also heal any physical ailments they may have.

