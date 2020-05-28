International Day Of UN Peace Keepers 2020: Bollywood Actors As UNICEF Brand Ambassadors

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, 29 May, offers an opportunity to pay tribute to the formally dressed and non-military personnel faculty's significant commitment to the work of the Organization and to honour more than 3,900 peacekeepers who have lost their lives serving under the UN banner since 1948. The theme for this year’s Day is “Women in Peacekeeping: A Key to Peace” to help mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security. United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors and Messengers of Peace are recognized people, painstakingly chosen from the fields of art, literature, science, entertainment, sports or other fields of public life, who have consented to help concentrate on worldwide attention on the work the United Nations. So, here are some of our Bollywood actors who are elected by the United Nations as Peacekeepers, have a look at the list-

Bollywood's movers-and-shakers have also donned UN peacemaker hats in these roles-

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has spoken publically about social evils like female child murder and feticide and the requirement for teaching young ladies. She has worked with UNICEF since 2008, for children’s rights and women’s education and was appointed as the UNFPA Ambassador in 2010. UNICEF Representative Karin Hulshof, in a declaration after her appointment, expressed: We are pleased with the work she has finished with us so far on children's rights, and, we are excited pretty much all that we will do together so no child gets left behind.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is a prestigious model, movie producer, and entertainer. Mirza is a dedicated voice for change and has contributed her endeavours in the field of social change, preservation and environment. She has been the essence of numerous environmental campaigns across India and has progressed in the direction of the preservation of wildlife. As a Goodwill Ambassador, Mirza works with the United Nations to additionally spread the message on priority regions including clean air, clean oceans, wildlife assurance and environmental change.

Manisha Koirala

Not many are aware of Manisha Koirala's charitable vocation. Designated as the UNFPA ambassador in 1989, she has moved in the direction of forestalling human trafficking, which is profoundly normal in Nepal. She is likewise effectively associated with advancing ladies' privileges and avoidance of violence against women. Having combat with cancer she declared that she would need to help other people with her condition later on.

Lara Dutta

When Lara Dutta was delegated as the Ms Universe in 2000, she was named as the Goodwill Ambassador to India for The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). She has since travelled the nation spreading awareness about the dangers of irresponsible sex and other regenerative and sexual medical problems influencing youngsters, particularly women. She is an amazing woman with all down to heart qualities.

