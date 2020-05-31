Ganga Dussehra Wishes To Share With Friends While You Are Settled At Home

Quick links:
Ganga Dussehra 2020 will be celebrated on May 31 and the auspicious time is said to start from 9:30 PM. The river Ganga is considered as the most sacred river of India. Ganga Dussehra is also known as Gangavataran, which literally means 'the descent of the river Ganga'. This day is celebrated on the tenth day of the bright half-moon in the holy month of Jyaistha by the people who follow the Hindu calendar. Have a look at a few Ganga Dusshera wishes that you can send around while you are settled at home this year.
Har din aapke jeewan mein le aaye Sukh,
shanti aur samadhan Shraddha ka roop
ganga maiya ko Aaj tahe dil se pranaam…
Happy Ganga Dussehra
Har har gange .. !!
Best wishes for Ganga Dussehra
On this auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra, may you
and your family be blessed with the blessings of Ganga Maia
happiness and sorrow are the colours of life
is all right if faith is with
the gender into consideration the Ganges
is the new way to say Happy Ganga Dussehra
May this moment be
a name in the golden world,
show your light to others, you have a
happy Ganges Dussehra
Every day brought happiness
and peace in your life, a form of reverence, respect to
Ganga Maiya from this day,
Happy Ganges Dussehra
Be fair happiness in your life
does not come ever mess
are always happy to roost
Happy You Happy Dussehra
May you
and your family be blessed by the immense blessings of Ganga Maiya on this auspicious festival of Ganga Dussehra
Har Har gange .. !!
Best wishes to Ganga Dussehra on the Mother Ganga who has gone out of the heart of Mother India
and destroyed all sins
wishes Ganga Dussehra
Jyoti wake up with the flame, let
the Ganges of love flow,
come on the way, the day will come on everyone's neck with grief,
everyone will have a golden
auspicious Ganges Dussehra
Har Har gange .. !!
The destroyer of all sins, coming out of the heart of Mother India
Salutations to Maa Ganga
Happy Ganges Dussehra.
Happiness and sorrow are the colours of life
All is well if faith
The Ganges are in the meditation of Maiya
This is a new way of saying Happy Ganga Dussehra
Happy Ganges Dussehra
Image Courtesy: Unsplash