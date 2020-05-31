Ganga Dussehra Wishes To Share With Friends While You Are Settled At Home

Ganga Dussehra 2020 will be celebrated on May 31 and the auspicious time is said to start from 9:30 PM. The river Ganga is considered as the most sacred river of India. Ganga Dussehra is also known as Gangavataran, which literally means 'the descent of the river Ganga'. This day is celebrated on the tenth day of the bright half-moon in the holy month of Jyaistha by the people who follow the Hindu calendar. Have a look at a few Ganga Dusshera wishes that you can send around while you are settled at home this year.

Wishes for Ganga Dussehra 2020

Har din aapke jeewan mein le aaye Sukh,

shanti aur samadhan Shraddha ka roop

ganga maiya ko Aaj tahe dil se pranaam…

Happy Ganga Dussehra

Har har gange .. !!

Best wishes for Ganga Dussehra

On this auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra, may you

and your family be blessed with the blessings of Ganga Maia

happiness and sorrow are the colours of life

is all right if faith is with

the gender into consideration the Ganges

is the new way to say Happy Ganga Dussehra

May this moment be

a name in the golden world,

show your light to others, you have a

happy Ganges Dussehra

Every day brought happiness

and peace in your life, a form of reverence, respect to

Ganga Maiya from this day,

Happy Ganges Dussehra

Be fair happiness in your life

does not come ever mess

are always happy to roost

Happy You Happy Dussehra

May you

and your family be blessed by the immense blessings of Ganga Maiya on this auspicious festival of Ganga Dussehra

Har Har gange .. !!

Best wishes to Ganga Dussehra on the Mother Ganga who has gone out of the heart of Mother India

and destroyed all sins

Pleasure and pain are the colours of life

is all right if faith is with

the gender into consideration the Ganges

is the new way to say Happy Ganga Dussehra

wishes Ganga Dussehra

Jyoti wake up with the flame, let

the Ganges of love flow,

come on the way, the day will come on everyone's neck with grief,

everyone will have a golden

auspicious Ganges Dussehra

Har Har gange .. !!

The destroyer of all sins, coming out of the heart of Mother India

Salutations to Maa Ganga

Happy Ganges Dussehra.

Happiness and sorrow are the colours of life

All is well if faith

The Ganges are in the meditation of Maiya

This is a new way of saying Happy Ganga Dussehra

Happy Ganges Dussehra

Image Courtesy: Unsplash