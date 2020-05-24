Maharana Pratap Jayanti Wishes In English To Celebrate The Great Valor Of The Heroic King

Maharana Pratap was the 13th King of Mewar, a region located in the northwestern part of India, now situation in Rajasthan. Maharana Partap Jayanti is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the heroic warrior to honour his courage and valour. According to the English calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540, in Kumbhalgarh Durg. However, the dates differ in the Hindi Calendar. Hence, this year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be celebrated on May 25. Here is a compilation of Maharana Pratap Jayanti wishes in English to send to your loved ones on this day.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti wishes in English

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is the birth celebration of this famous past Mewar ruler of this land of jewel battle against the force of Mughal emperor of the country named Akber. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Rajputs are the real heroes of our Indian history, Let’s celebrate one of them today, Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Maharana Pratap was an epitome of glorious Rajput Tradition of our country. The mannerism and valour of Rajputs have been a source of inspiration to one and all. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Maharana Pratap an eternal patriot who fought the first war of independence. He has been a source of inspiration to one and all. Let celebrate this day in his honour. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

The path of success is simplified by remembering your goals, diligence, and self-confidence. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

The first duty of the rule is to save the honour and pride of his kingdom. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Remembering the true son of mother India Maharana Pratap Singh who chose to eat rotis made of grass but never surrendered his religion nor his pride to Akbar. The man who fought bravely till last breath for his motherland. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Remembering the great warrior who sacrificed his life for our Motherland, Maharana Pratap Singh. The legendary tales of Maharana’s sacrifice, valour and patriotism can’t be forgotten.

