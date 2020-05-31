Global Day Of Parents Meaning And Significance Explained! Read

Global Day of Parents is celebrated on June 1, annually. This day gives a special opportunity to appreciate parents and parental figures for everything they do for their children. Global Day of Parents is a worldwide observance and not a public holiday. Read ahead to know about the meaning and significance of the Global Day of Parents.

Global Day of Parents: Meaning and Significance

Global Day of Parents is celebrated on June 1 every year to pay respect to what parents do for their children and their selfless commitment and lifelong sacrifice towards this relationship. It is often said that parents are the best gift of God, and nobody in life can take their place. Global Day of Parents also recognises that the family has the primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children. It is necessary for the development of children that they grow up in a good family environment, in an atmosphere of happiness, love and understanding. No doubt that family-oriented policies enable to achieve Sustainable Development goals related to doing away hunger and poverty, promote shared economic prosperity, social development etc. Centre of social life is family only.

History

Parent's day is celebrated in different countries on different dates. For instance, in the USA, it is celebrated in July (4th Sunday), South Korea (8 May), etc. Global Day of Parents was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1994, to honour parents throughout the world. This day recognises the important role of responsible parenting in everyday life. By 1994, the society had become completely self-centred. In view of the situation, President Bill Clinton of the UN signed a congressional resolution to commemorate Parent's Day with an effort to promote family commitment and parental responsibilities. This idea was supported by the Unification Church, and later Senator Trent Lott and introduced a bill into the senate. Further, the National Parent's Day Coalition was developed to support this day annually as Parent's of the Year at local, national and state levels.

In the whole world, the Global Day of Parents is celebrated on the same day. The main aim of the celebration is the same and that is to give appreciation, love, care, and respect their parents. This is the day to provide gestures to your parents for the sacrifices, nurturing, care, and emotional strength provided by them.

