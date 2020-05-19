Masik Shivaratri Quotes For You And Your Family To Have Positivity Around

Shivaratri is one of the greatest Hindu festivals that take place in the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Masik Shivaratri falls in the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha, every month. From ancient times, people fast during the Masik Shivarti and worship Lord Shiva.

It is believed that on Masik Shivratri, the difficult and impossible tasks can be fulfilled by observing the fast. Devotees of Lord Shiva keep awake during Shivaratri and also perform Shiva Puja at midnight. It is also believed that unmarried women keep this fast to get married whereas married women observe this fast to maintain peace and tranquillity in their married life. On this auspicious occasion, here are some of the Masik Shivarti quotes you can forward to your loved ones-

Masik Shivaratri quotes

Wishing you all a very happy Masik Shivratri . God bless you all with lots and lots of happiness. Happy Masik Shivratri. OM NAMAH SHIVAY. Happy Masik Shivratri. Let us celebrate the Masik Shivratri night. The night of the Lord of lords. Happy Masik Shivaratri. Happy Masik Shivratri. Jai Bholenath. On this pious occasion of Masik Shivratri, many-many greetings to all of you.

May Lord Shiva shower on you his blessings. Happy Masik Shivratri. On this Masik Shivratri, may Shivji shower his blessings on all of you and shower happiness upon each of your family members. Wishing you all a very Happy Masik Shivratri. Keep chanting Om Namah Shivay. May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Masik Shivratri 2020. May this morning bring a positive change in your life. Celebrate this day with full enthusiasm. Happy Masik Shivratri to you. May Lord Shiva answer all your prayers on Masik Shivratri. Om Namah Shivaya.

May God bless you with good health and successful life on this auspicious occasion of Masik Shivratri. Happy Shivratri 2020. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, here's hoping that Lord Shiva showers you with His choicest blessings. This Maha Shivratri here's extending my warm greetings to you and your loved ones. This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life. May you be blessed with peace, wellness, goodness and prosperity this Maha Shivratri.

