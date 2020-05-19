World Bee Day Quotes To Send To Your Friends And Family

Bees and other pollinators, such as butterflies, bats and hummingbirds, are increasingly under a major threat from human activities. Pollination is, however, a fundamental process for the survival of our ecosystems. Nearly 90% of the world’s wild flowering plant species depend entirely on animal pollination. Not only does pollinators contribute directly to food security, but it is also key to conserving biodiversity. To raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development, the United Nation designated May 20 as 'World Bee Day'. Here are some World Bee Day quotes you can share to mark this day-

Also Read | Hanuman Jayanti Quotes In Telugu To Share With Your Friends And Family

World Bee Day quotes

The goal of World Bee Day is to strengthen measures aimed at protecting bees and other pollinators, which would significantly contribute to solving problems related to the global food supply and eliminate hunger in developing countries. The current global pandemic has had an undeniable impact on the beekeeping sector affecting the production, the market and as a consequence, the livelihoods of beekeepers. This year, World Bee Day will, therefore, focus on bee production and good practices adopted by beekeepers to support their livelihoods and deliver good quality products.

The flower doesn’t dream of the bee it blossoms and the bee comes to it. Wish you a very happy World Bee Day. On the occasion of this World Bee Day take part and create awareness and to Save the Bees. Happy Bee Day. Pleasant words are like a honeycomb they can help to sweeten your soul and to calm your bones. Wish you a very happy world Bee Day. Home is where the honey is. Best wishes on World Bee Day. Don’t just talk about it, Bee about it. Wish you a very happy World Bee Day.

Also Read | Apara Ekadashi Quotes To Send To Your Family To Spread Warmth On This Auspicious Day

The busy bee has no time for sorrow or sadness. Wish you a very happy world Bee Day. On the day on the world Bee Day, we must remember that we need bees in our ecosystem and not killer seeds. Happy World Bee Day. Plant a number of seeds in clumps and not a single plant to be able to attract pollinators. Help to save and protect them. Best wishes on World Bee Day. Create awareness and help to draw the attention of the people to the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy. Happy World Bee Day. Handle a book like a bee handles a flower. With love. Extract its sweetness but do not damage it. Best wishes on World Bee Day.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Quotes That Can Serve As Inspiration For Fans; Check Out

Remember on the occasion of World Bee day that when all the bees thrive, we thrive with them. Wish you a very happy world Bee Day. To get the honey out we always need a bee. Wish you a very happy world Bee Day. Save the bees on this World Bee Day. Happy World Bee Day. On the occasion of this World Bee Day take an oath to not use pesticides in your garden to save and protect the bees. Happy World Bee Day. Remember to protect and preserve the bees because if bees disappeared off the face of the earth, man would be extinct within four years. Wish you a very happy World Bee Day.

Also Read | Sankashti Chaturthi Quotes And Wishes To Share On This Auspicious Day