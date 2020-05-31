Global Day Of Parents Quotes That Can Be Shared To Wish Your Parents

Global Day of Parents 2020 will be celebrated on July 26, 2020, Sunday. This day is celebrated to honour the sacrifices and compromises made by the parents so that their kids have a happy life.

On this day, celebrations happen in households with children thanking their parents. This day was mainly observed in South Korea and the United States and later spread around the world. Here are a few ways in which you can wish your parents a happy Global Day of Parents 2020.

Global Day of Parents quotes

The depth of the love of parents for their children cannot be measured. It is like no other relationship. It exceeds concern for life itself. The love of a parent for a child is continuous and transcends heartbreak and disappointment. – James E. Faust

Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence. – Plato

At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child’s success is the positive involvement of parents. – Jane D. Hull

When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth. – Mitch Albom

We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. – Henry Ward Beecher

One of the greatest titles in the world is parent and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad. – Jim DeMint

Love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark to have been loved so deeply .. will give us some protection forever. – J.K. Rowling

Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believed first. – Matthew Jacobson

The best inheritance a parent can give his children is a few minutes of his time each day. – O. A. Battista

Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them.” ― Oscar Wilde

It’s a funny thing about mothers and fathers. Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful. – Roald Dahl

There is no such thing as a perfect parent. So just be a real one. – SUE ATKINS

Read World Goth Day 2020: Five Goth Bands You Can Listen To & Celebrate The Day

Also read National Senior Health And Fitness Day 2020: Meaning, Significance And How To Celebrate

Our parents deserve our honor and respect for giving us life itself. Beyond this, they almost always made countless sacrifices as they cared for and nurtured us through our infancy and childhood, provided us with the necessities of life, and nursed us through physical illnesses and the emotional stresses of growing up. – Ezra Taft Benson

First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life. ― Chuck Palahniuk

There’s nothing like your mother’s sympathetic voice to make you want to burst into tears.” ― Sophie Kinsella

Read National Hamburger Day 2020: All About The History And How This Day Is Celebrated

Also read World Goth Day 2020: Five Goth Films To Watch On This Occasion

Image Courtesy: Canva