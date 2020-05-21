World Goth Day 2020: Five Goth Films To Watch On This Occasion

World Goth Day is observed on May 22 every year. The Official World Goth Day site defines it as "a day where the goth scene gets to celebrate its own being, and an opportunity to make its presence known to the rest of the world.” The day was originated in the United Kingdom in 2009. It spread outside the U.K along with a website being established to coordinate and promote events around the globe.

Goth films are based on Gothic fiction or contains Gothic elements. The genre includes a combination of science fiction, noir, thriller, horror even comedy and romance at times. Some of the most notable early works in the genre are Dracula (1931), Rebecca (1940), Frankenstein (1931), The Pit and the Pendulum (1961) and Rosemary's Baby (1968). Read to know about a few more popular films.

Goth films to watch on World Goth Day

Batman

Released in 1989, Batman is a superhero film directed by Tim Burton, based on DC Comics characters of the same name. It is the first instalment of Warner Bros’ initial Batman film series. The movie stars Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne /Batman, Jack Nicholson as the Joker with Kim Basinger, Pat Hingle, Billy Dee Williams and Michael Gough. The film was a critical and financial success and is said to pave the way for the superhero film genre.

The Matrix

Considered as one of the top science fiction films, The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving and Joe Pantoliano. Written and directed by Wachowskis, it depicts a dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped in a simulated reality. The film was well-received by the audiences and two more instalments were made.

Fight Club

Edward Norton, Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter star in Fight Club in 1999. Helmed by David Fincher, it is based on Chuck Palahnuik’s 1996 novel of the same name. An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soapmaker form an underground fight club that evolves into something much, much more. Fight Club is regarded as one of the most popular neo-noir drama films with becoming a cult classic.

Sleepy Hollow

Sleepy Hollow is a supernatural horror film released in 1999. It stars Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci, with Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien, and Jeffrey Jones in supporting roles. Directed by Tim Burton, it follows a police constable who investigates a series of murders by a mysterious headless horseman. The film earned praises and was a success at the box office.

Crimson Peak

Helmed by Academy-Award winner Guillermo del Toro, Crimson Peak follows an aspiring author who travels to a romantic mansion where she must decipher the mystery behind the ghostly visions that haunt her new house. It is a romantic horror film starring Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, Charlie Hunnam, and Jim Beaver. The film got mostly positive reviews from the critics.