Goa Carnival 2020 And Everything That You Need To Know About The Festival

Goa Carnival is said to be one of the few most glamorous carnivals in Asia and also the only carnival celebration in India. Goa carnival is a colourful and vibrant celebration. Here is everything that you need to know about this prominent celebration in Goa. The Goa Carnival marks a four-day celebration. It is usually held in the month of either February and March.

Also Read: Taj Mahotsav 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The 10-day-long Festival

Goa Carnival began on Saturday that is on February 22 and will finish on the night of Shrove Tuesday which is on February 25. Carnival is the most anticipated event in Goa and are the preparations begin early in the month of December with the streets being beautifully decorated. Goa carnival is all about a lively colourful joyous festival. It is technically a catholic celebration. Goa carnival is mixed with local Goan culture and also many Hindu traditions.

The festival began on Saturday evening with a grand procession which is boosted by the Carnival King Momo. Huge celebrations occur all over the state. These celebrations feature amazing parades full of colourful costumes. Extravagant dance and music performances are the main highlights of this celebration.

Also Read: Khajuraho Dance Festival And Everything You Need To Know About It

The celebration also includes a play which is performed by the locals. This play highlights the Goan culture as well as their excitement and love for this festival. There are also many sporting competitions which take place during this festival. Goan Carnival is also about food and drinks. Carnival King Momo says "Kha, piye, and majja kar". The night time is for masquerade balls.

The final day of the celebrations is considered as the final chance to celebrate. Carnival ends with the popular 'Red and Black' dance. The origins of Goa Carnival are based on the catholic tradition of Mardi Gras. Goa Carnival was brought to India by the Portuguese settlers.

Also Read: Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora Grateful Over Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards, See Posts

Also Read: Copenhagen Light Festival Illuminates Danish Capital During Winters, See Pics