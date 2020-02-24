Taj Mahotsav 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The 10-day-long Festival

The Taj Mahotsav is a 10-day long festival which commenced on February 18, 2020, and is held every year in Agra. Every year the festival has a different theme which defines that year's celebration. This year, the theme of Taj Mahotsav is 'Sanskriti ke Rang, Taj ke Sang’. The festival began in the year 1992 while this year marks the 29th year in a row that it has been celebrated. People who visit Agra from across the globe visit this 10-day-long festival which is packed with a variety of programs, delicious cuisines, music, dance performances. The festival will end on January 27, 2020, so if you have decided to pay a visit to the festival, here is everything you need to know about Taj Mahotsav:

All about Taj Mahotsav 2020

Taj Mahotsav is organized by the Department of Tourism, Government of India. This carnival provides a stage for artists to showcase their talent and also comprises a 7-day-Bollywood night which started from February 20 and will end of February 27, 2020. Various Bollywood artists like from Meet Brothers to Hemant Brijwasi will mark their presence at the festival and will also perform at the event. The Mahotsav is held at Shilpgram complex, which is located near the eastern gate of Taj Mahal.

Taj Mahotsav 2020 ticket prices

For adults:₹ 50 which includes the entry fee to the cultural programs

For children between 5-10 years: ₹ 10

For children below 5 years: The entry is free

For International tourists: The entry is Free

