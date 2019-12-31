New Year 2020 In Mumbai Is Going To Be A Blast; Here's How

New Year’s Eve is probably the best time of the year. The countdown to the New Year and the new decade has finally begun and we can barely keep calm. There is probably not a single person who gets to stay away from the New Year celebrations, whether you like it or not especially if you are in the party capital of the country.

ALSO READ | Here Is How You Can Celebrate New Year 2020 If You Are A Travel Junkie

New Year celebrations to attend in Mumbai

1. Beach Camping, Alibaug

Pack your bags and head out of the city to the serene beaches of Alibaug. You can be a part of the camps that are located on the beaches with gazing stars up in the sky and the cool breeze kissing your cheeks. Sit around the bonfire and sing your favourite songs with mouth-watering food by your side. You can spend the rest of the night sleeping in tents or just walking around in the clean sand.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif’s Glamour Is All You Need To Rock This New Year's Party

2. New Year’s Ball, Navy Nagar

The annual New Year’s Ball conducted at the Integrated Mess Sports Complex is one-of-a-kind of experience that you should surely experience at least once. There is no doubt that the experience will be the best for both you and your partner as you dance the year away in each other’s arms. The glitzy night is full of glamour and style so book your slots right away.

ALSO READ | Kriti Kharbanda’s Outfits To Take Inspiration From For New Year’s Party

3. Kitty Su

Kitty Su Mumbai’s New Year’s Eve 2020 is one of the most-awaited and biggest New Year parties in the city. The party is going to be filled with unlimited premium liquor and food and there is no doubt that it will be one of the most special parties that you will ever attend. The countdown for the mega event has already started with the hashtag #ItGetsBetter2020 doing the rounds on social media. Kitty Su also hosts a lineup of fireworks along with the feet tapping music as the countdown begins.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor’s Wardrobe Is All The Style Inspiration You Need For New Year