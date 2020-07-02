Jayaparvati Vrat Meaning, History, Significance & Celebration; All You Need To Know

The Jayaparvati Vrat 2020 will start from July 3, Friday and it will be observed for five days at a stretch. As per Hindu mythology, this festival holds a lot of importance among female devotees. They observe fast in order to seek blessings from Goddess Parvati for a blissful married life and their would-be husband's long life. To know more about the history, celebration and significance about Jayaparvati Vrat 2020 keep reading ahead.

Jayaparvati Vrat Meaning and Significance

The month of July this year is one of the most auspicious months as per the Hindu calendar. It embarks the start of many important fasts, one being the Jayapartvati Vrat 2020. This Jayapartvati Vrat holds immense relevance in the lives of unmarried women. This fast is dedicated to Goddess Jaya who is another avatar of Goddess Parvati. On this day, unmarried women observe a five days long strict fast. Where food without salt should be consumed along with performing other rituals.

Food, flowers and an elephant made of sand is offered to the Goddess Jaya. Once women start observing this fast, it must be continued for 5,7,9,11 or 20 years. Jayapartvati Vrat significance is attached to seeking blessings of Goddess for a good husband, and also for his long lifespan. The Jayapartvati Vrat is observed in the month of Ashadha. The rituals related to Jayaparvati Vrat 2020 will start from Shukla Paksha's Trayodashi tithi and will end on Krishna Paksha's Tritiya tithi.

-Jayaparvati Vrat 2020 starts on Friday-June 3

-Jayaparvati Vrat 2020 ends on Wednesday-July 8

Jayaprvati Vrat history

The Jayaparvati Vrat history is an interesting one. As Per Hindu mythology, a wealthy couple, who were leading a blissful life, were struggling for a child. The married pair used to belive in lord Shiva and were ardent devotees of him. The woman observed fasts in order to seek his blessing. One day while performing a ritual in a forest, her husband got bitten by a snake. The lady prayed with full dedication for her husband's life. Impressed by her devotion, Lord Shiva not only saved her husband's life but also blessed the couple with a son. Since then, Jayaparvati Vrat is observed by women.

Jayaparvati Vrat celebration

The Jayapravati Vrat celebration is done with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm in India's Nothern Region and the state of Gujarat. The Jayapravati Vrat celebration is considered as very auspicious. Women visit temples and pray for long hours, they also offer Lord Shiva, Goddess Jaya and Goddess Parvati with Bhog and Flowers. They chant bhajans and hymns as well. No salt should be consumed in any form during the Jayaparvati Vrat Celebration. Food without wheat and salt only can be consumed. Some devotees observe fast for five long days as well. As the nation is currently going through the COVID-19 pandemic, it is best that the Jayaparvati Vrat Celebration is restricted to indoors.