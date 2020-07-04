Guru Purnima Status In English To Share On Whatsapp Or Social Media

As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima is celebrated on Purnima that is a full moon in the Hindu month of Ashadha. In 2020, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 5. An interesting thing to note is that this year, Guru Purnima will be observed at “Upachaya Chandra Grahan” (also recognized as Penumbral Lunar Eclipse).

Guru Purnima aims to rejoice and praise the teachers in our life who have always guided us on the right path. Here are some Guru Purnima statues you can upload on your social media on this auspicious day-

Guru Purnima status you can share on Whatsapp or social media

Blessed is the one who respects his Guru

I bow to the one who has inspired me

I bow to the one who has taught the right to life

You have been my role model

Happy Guru Purnima! It is your words that have pushed me to higher levels of success

Wish to thank you for everything on this special day

Happy Guru Purnima



As you walk with the Guru,

you walk in the light of Existence,

away from the darkness of ignorance.

You leave behind all the problems of your life and

move towards the peak experiences of life.

Happy Guru Purnima 2020 You are the inspiration who made me fight every hurdle in life. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. Happy Guru Purnima! It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thanks for being my Guru. Happy Guru Purnima!

Many Teachers came in my life but I don’t think about the rest when it comes to making a difference. You are certainly better than the best. Happy Guru Purnima. Be devoted to your Guru on this holy day and thank him for making you a good person. Happy Guru Purnima

You introduced me to myself and showed me the right way. Thanks for making me who I am. Wish you a happy Guru Purnima Day

Everyone in their life will have a Guru to lead them, I had you in my life as my Guru. You made me come out of my ignorance. I learnt to handle the problems all because of you. I always pay my tribute to you. Happy Guru Purnima! May the name of guru be enshrined in your heart. May guru ji’ s divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Guru Purnima!! The Guru’s whole work is to bring back the flow of life so that you start becoming joyous and utterly happy and blissful for no reason at all. Today is the best day to pay the tribute to your Guru. On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, make an oath for your life to follow the steps of your Guru. Happy Guru Purnima! May guru’s blessings Always shower on you. Wish you a very Happy Guru Purnima Guru is aspiration and Guru is an inspiration. Happy Guru Purnima Today is the day to be grateful for your teacher. Happy Guru Purnima May guru’s blessings Always shower on you. Wish you a very happy Guru Purnima. Be devoted to Guru this holy day and always. Happy Guru Purnima A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. Happy Guru Purnima You have been my living inspiration, giving me lessons of truth and discipline. Wishing you joy and happiness on Guru Purnima Guru always helps one to get the knowledge and stands beside the students, when they have problems. Happy Guru Purnima

