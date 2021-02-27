Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021: Know All About The History And Significance Of This Day

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 falls on February 27 this year. The day is observed every year on Magh Purnima. Saint Ravidas Ji was an Indian mystic poet. He was actively involved with the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th century CE. The devotional songs written by the saint are said to have left a lasting impact upon the Bhakti movement, and were even included in the Guru Granth Sahib. The Adi Granth of Sikhs and Panchvani of the Dadupanthis are the two oldest attested sources of the literary works of Guru Ravidas. Read on to know more about Guru Ravidas Jayanti history and significance.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021: History

Guru Ravidas was born in the 14th century in UP, India. He is regarded as one of the first people to bring the attention of the public towards inequality, human rights and also spoke against the caste system. He used his teachings and poems to preach about the same to his listeners. Ravidas was believed to be acquaintances with the contemporary poet Kabir. He was also known as the spiritual guide of mystic poet Mira Bai too.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021: Significance

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated by reading the teachings of ‘Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji. Ravidas' 14 devotional songs were included in the Guru Granth Sahib during that time. Followers perform a special aarti to pay their respects to Guru Ravidas. Devotees even bathe in the river Ganga on this day. Some devotees also pray in the Ravidas temples while some perform Nagar kirtan. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated with fervour in Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir where visitors and devotees visit especially during Guru Ravidas Jayanti. This year, Ravidas Jayanti falls on February 27, 2021. The Purnima tithi starts at 03:49 pm on Feb 26, 2021, and ends at 01:46 pm on Feb 27, 2021. Check out a few quotes to share with friends and family on this day.

Prabhu Je Tum Chandan Hum Pani Tuhi Mohi Mohi Tuhi Anter Kaisa Tujhaai Sujhantaa Kachho Nahi Chal Man Harr Chatsal Parhaoon..!!! Happy Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti…!!!

Agar Ek Arya Akela Hai Toh Usse Sawayam Adhyayan Karna Chahiye.

Agar Do Ho Toh Unhe Paraspar Prashnottar Karna Chahiye

Aur Agar Ek Se Jyada Ho Toh Unhe Satsang Karna Chahiye

Aur Vedo Ke Adhyaya Padne Chahiye. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

Aaj Ka Din Hai Khushiyon

Bhara Aap Ko Poore Parivaar

Sahit Guru Ravidas Jayanti Ki

Bohat Bohat Shubhkaamnaayein

Bhala Kisi Ka Nahi Karr Saktey To Buraa Kisi Ka Matt Karna Phool Jo Nahi Bann Saktey Tum Kantey Ban Karr Mat Rehnaa…!!! Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti…!!

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Images

In-story Image credits: Shutterstock

