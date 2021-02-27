GATE Answer Key 2021 Released At Gate.iitb.ac.in, Check Question Papers, Answer Keys Here

GATE Answer Key 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on Friday released the answer key and the question papers of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website- gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who have taken the GATE 2021 can download the answer key and question paper from the website. The candidates' response sheets for GATE 2021 were also uploaded on February 18.

Steps to download GATE answer key 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE - www.gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, GATE 2021 Question Papers and Answers Keys are available"

Step 3: A new page will open on your screen

Step 4: Click on the subject you want to see the answer key of

Step 6: The GATE answer key 2021 of the selected subject will appear in a pdf format

Step 7: Download the answer key and take its printout

Step 8: Download the question paper and match your GATE 2021 response sheet with the answer key.

Candidates can also challenge any key and submit their representation/objection between March 2 and 4, 2021. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per question challenged. Considering the valid objections, a revised answer key will be released, based on which the final result will be prepared. IIT Bombay will declare the GATE Results 2021 on March 22.

'During 2nd to 4th March 2021, candidates can challenge the answer keys with detailed description and proof by paying 500 per question on the GOAPS portal using their own login credentials like previous years. Please note that the question number and answer key/range to be mentioned in challenge portal of GOAPS MUST be of the published ones given here and NOT that of the response sheet of the candidate," an official statement available on the official website reads.

IIT Bombay had conducted GATE 2021 on February 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2021. GATE 2021 was held across 616 centers, in around 200 cities across India. The exam was conducted in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon. The GATE result is announced online, at GOAPS portal. The GATE scores remain valid for three years. A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE exam in 2021. Candidates clearing the GATE exam will be eligible for taking admissions to MTech courses at the IITs institutes. Candidates can also apply to various PSU jobs through their GATE score.

