WandaVision Episode 8 Review: A Real Tear-Jerker Episode Filled With Excitement

WandaVision, the mind-boggling series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a lot more deep and emotional with its episode 8. After the seventh episode, our minds were left blown and full of curiosity when Agnes revealed herself to be a witch, Agatha Harkness. WandaVision episode 8 quenches all our curiosities while also taking us on an emotional ride about Wanda’s past. Read on to know what we loved about the episode, in this WandaVision episode 8 review.

WandaVision Ep 8 Recap:

At the end of WandaVision episode 7, we saw that Wanda’s neighbour, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), revealed herself to be a witch named Agatha Harkness, and had kidnapped Wanda’s children. WandaVision episode 8 begins with Agatha’s story, conveying that she has been a powerful witch since the 1600s. Now that Agatha has been seeing how powerful Wanda is, she persuades Wanda to reveal the secret of her immense power.

Also read: WandaVision Episode 8: Here Are A Few Questions Fans Want To Be Answered

When Wanda finds herself unknown about her own secret, Agatha uses magic to make Wanda revisit the events of her past that had the biggest impact on her. These events begin with Wanda’s childhood in Sokovia, followed by the mind stone experiment that Hydra did on her, then when she first began to get closer to Vision, and lastly, how she ended up in Westview. With these past stories of Wanda, we also get to know that mind stone did not actually give her the power that she now possesses.

Also read: What Time Does 'WandaVision' Episode 8 Come On Disney Plus? Know All Details

WandaVision Ep 8 Review:

This episode was by far the most emotional one, as we tapped into Wanda’s memories and painful events. Elizabeth Olsen’s performance in this episode was so honest and soulful, the moments of her pain and sadness are sure to get your eyes teary. Kathryn Hahn’s performance as the cold and cruel witch was also brilliant.

Also read: 'WandaVision' Audience Reviews: Viewers Can't Stop Gushing Over The Much-awaited Show

The screenplay of this episode has been written with such a perfect structure, that it keeps you engaged and invested in Wanda’s secrets, while also touching your soul. Also, each of the secrets opens up in a structured manner, as the story unfolds. The overall direction, editing, and cinematography of this episode were also perfect. And of course, Marvel being Marvel, it gives the most exciting revelation at the end of the episode, raising our excitement even further for episode 9. WandaVision episode 8, is arguably the best episode of the series till now, as it manages to bring up the painful emotions along with the excitement.

Also read: Marvel Studios Spoilers: A Complete List Of Upcoming Marvel Movies And Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.