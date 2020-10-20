Pokemon Go To Have Halloween-themed Event From October 23 To November 3

Pokemon Go is all set to make a comeback into the Halloween spirits this year around from October 23 to November 3, 2020. This time around, to celebrate the Ghost-themed festival, Pokemon Go will,l have Pokemons like Galarian Yamask, costume Gengar, Sableye and shiny Spiritbomb. The official blog post of Pokemon Go recently revelled the entire roadmap of how the Halloween event will play out for Pokemon Go. Excerpts from the same have been listed below. Check it out -

Also read: Cod Warzone Update Time: Know All About The Upcoming Halloween Event Here

Pokemon Go Halloween event

Ghost-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild, will be featured in raids, and will be hatching more frequently from Eggs.

This year, Gengar and Sableye will be wearing costumes! Face off with costumed Gengar in raids and keep an eye out for costumed Sableye in the wild—it may even hatch from an Egg!

Galarian Yamask will appear in Pokémon GO for the first time! Complete the new Halloween 2020 Special Research, A Spooky Message Unmasked, to help Professor Willow uncover the mysteries surrounding this Pokémon.

Spiritomb can be encountered by completing certain Field Research tasks and by completing the new Halloween 2020 Special Research story, A Spooky Message Unmasked. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Trainers who completed the Mega Buddy Challenge Timed Research will be able to participate in exclusive Timed Research that will reward Gengar Mega Energy.

Darkrai will be featured in five-star raids!

Enjoy Halloween-themed Field Research tasks!

New avatar items will be available in the Style Shop! Get dressed for Halloween with a Pikachu Mask, Gengar Onesie, Sableye Goggles, Sableye Mask, or Banette Mask! You can also try out the new Spooky Pose!

Keep those eyes peeled for the Creepy Crate, Boo Bundle, and Pumpkin Pack boxes in the shop!

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide To Resistance: How To Obtain The Material For Talent Level-up?

Image courtesy - Pokemon Go official website

Also read: Where Is Bunker 11 In Warzone? How To Enter The Fabled Bunker?

Besides this, a new event of 'Catch Mastery' has also been included in the Halloween iteration of Pokemon Go which will be taking place on October 25, 2020. The event will revolve around the ghost Pokemon 'Drifloom' who will appear in the wild from time to time. However, players will only be able to encounter 'Dirfloon' of the complete the event-s[ecific Time and Field research.

Also read: Genshin Impact Liyue Specialties: How To Collect The Local Liyue Specialties?