'Terrifier 2' Will Not Make Its October Release, To Now Release In 2021

Terrifier 2 is an upcoming slasher film that is a sequel to the 2016 movie Terrifier, a slasher film starring a murderous killer clown. The sequel is also directed by Damien Leone, the creator of the first movie. Terrifier 2 was initially set to release this month for Halloween 2020. However, the movie has now been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Facebook, director Damien Leone revealed that Terrifier 2 will now release sometime in early 2021.

'Terrifier 2' to release in 2021 instead of Halloween due to COVID-19

Above is Damien Leone's latest message on his Facebook page. In the message, the director revealed that Terrifier 2's filming has not yet been completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Damien added that once the filming was done, he still needed to find a distributor for the movie. Damien then reminded his fans that Terrifier 2 was a completely independent project and was funded by Indigogo and a group of private investors. Which is why it would take some more time for the movie to release in theatres.

Terrifier 2 will now release sometime in early 2021. Moreover, the director revealed that there were numerous fake accounts that were spreading misinformation about the movie. Damien asked fans to only look for updates on the official Facebook and Instagram page.

Multiple horror movies are set to release this month to celebrate Halloween 2020. Just a few days ago, Vampires vs. the Bronx, a horror-comedy film, released on Netflix. The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw is another film that is set to release on October 06 on Video on Demand. Amazon Prime Video will also have multiple horror releases, including the highly awaited anthology show Welcome to the Blumhouse.

The first Terrifier film released back in 2016 and starred Jenna Kanell and Samantha Scaffidi in the lead roles. The movie follows the story of a group of people who are trying to escape from a killer called Art the Clown. David Howard Thorton, and Catherine Corcoran also featured in prominent roles.

