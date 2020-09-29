'Hocus Pocus' Will Be Screened Outdoors At Old City For Halloween 2020, See Details

Hocus Pocus is one of the most beloved Halloween movies of all time. Every year, Hocus Pocus is aired on television and streamed on OTT during Halloween time. Moreover, some movie theatres even play the movie on screen for the month of October.

However, watching Hocus Pocus in small theatres for Halloween 2020 will be a huge health risk due to the pandemic. Despite the COVID crisis, Hocus Pocus will be screened outdoors in Old City for Halloween 2020. According to the Bourse's website, this event will be held for five nights in the month of October.

'Hocus Pocus' is screening in Old City this October for Halloween

This Halloween, a 16-foot projector will be set up on the patio at the Bourse in Old City. This projector will play the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus for five nights in October. The organisers of the event are already selling tickets for the movie on the official website of the Bourse. Each ticket will be for a singular table set outside the Bourse, with each table able to seat four people. Tickets for the Hocus Pocus screening are currently being sold for $20.

The 1993 movie Hocus Pocus is always a must-watch for Halloween. The movie stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witches who were hanged at Salem for feeding off children. This trio of witch sisters is then accidentally resurrected in modern times by a young boy. The boy and his friends then have to take down the witches to save the children of Salem, Massachusetts.

The movie is so popular that it even has its own merchandise. According to the website of the Bourse in Old City, Hocus Pocus will begin screening at 7 PM every Friday in the month of October. The first screening will be on October 2 while the last screening will be on October 31.

The website also advised ticket holders to arrive an hour early as there will be food and drink available before the show. The audience must also be wearing face masks at all times. They can only remove their masks while seated at their personal table.

