Hanuman Jayanti Greetings That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends

Hanuman Jayanti is also known as the birthday of Lord Hanuman. An incarnation of Lord Shiva, Hanuman was born on the full moon date of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month in Chaitra Nakshatra. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 8. On this day, the devotees of Lord Hanuman please him and worshipping him. Lord Hanuman is known to destroy all the troubles of his devotees and that is why he is called Sankat Mochan.

Here are the Hanuman Jayanti Greetings to share with your family and friends

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

Let wisdom rule your thoughts. Let your hopes become true. Let your power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

May God Hanuman bless you with power and wisdom. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

May you always be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings by Lord Hanuman. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Wish you and your family joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti!

May Lord Hanuman showers his blessing on you today and always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Let there be peace and good health in your life. Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

May Hanuman ji give you confidence and strength to achieve success in your life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

