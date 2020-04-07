Hanuman Jayanti Images That You Can Send Your Loved Ones To Wish Them

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman and this day is widely celebrated by Hindus who are devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 8, 2020, in most parts of the country. On this day, people celebrate Hanuman Jayanti by visiting the temples and performing special prayer service seeking the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Celebrating these festivals with our loved ones is important and also gives in a feeling of happiness, therefore many people send Hanuman Jayanti wishes and messages and images of Lord Hanuman to each other on this day. Here’s taking a look at Hanuman Jayanti images that you can send to your loved ones on this day. See below.

Hanuman is also known as Maruti, Pawanputra, and Kesari Nandan. As per reports, Hanuman is the symbol of strength and energy. He is worshipped by several people as they believe that he can fight against all evil. Hanuman Jayanti is observed during the month of Vaisakh or Chaitra which mostly lies in April according to the Gregorian calendar.

The reason people believe Hanuman is the one who fights against all evil is that he played a major role in protecting Sita from the snares of Ravan, who had kidnapped her. Many devotees recite the Hanuman Chalisa and read holy scriptures like Ramayan and Mahabharat and worship Lord Hanuman to achieve blessings and protection against all evil.

