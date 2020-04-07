Hanuman Jayanti Whatsapp Status Ideas To Spread Positivity On This Auspicious Day

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha. It is celebrating to honour and commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. This year Hanuman Jayanti is going to be celebrated on April 8, 2020. Lord Hanuman is a symbol of strength and positive energy. On this auspicious occasion, here is a compilation of Hanuman Jayanti Whatsapp status that one can upload to spread the radiant positive energy with others.

Hanuman Jayanti Whatsapp status

May Lord Hanuman shower his blessings on you always Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

I wish joy, Harmony, and Prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family. Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti!

I wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti.

May God Hanuman bless you with Power and Wisdom Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let us pray Anjaneya Swami on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and get a blessing to become successful in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman is worshipped as a symbol of physical strength, perseverance, and devotion, May Lord Hanuman give you his strength, may bless you with his perseverance and May he grant you the art of Devotion as he had for Lord Rama! Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar, Jai Kapeesh Tihu Lok Ujagar, Ram Doot Atulit Bal Dhama, Anjani Putra Pawan Sut Nama, Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman

Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram, Hare Ram hare Ram hare Ram, Hanuman ji ki tarah japte jao, Apni saari badhaye door karte jao, Shubh Hanuman Jayanti

