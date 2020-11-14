Happy Children's Day 2020 Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages

Children's Day is celebrated across India on November 14 every year. This year the Indian festival of Diwali coincides with Children's Day. In India, Children's Day is celebrated as a tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He was fondly known as Chacha Nehru amongst children, he is known for advocating child education most of his life. Schools in India hold programmes and functions on this day for children. Read on for Children's Day 2020 wishes, messages, and images you can share with your friends and family.

Children's day wishes

The earth reveals its innocence through the smiles of children. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy children’s day.

The sweetest period of anyone’s life is their childhood. A very happy international children’s day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun.

Childhood is a happy place to be in, so enjoy your childhood days and make good memories! You will cherish them when you grow up. Have a Happy Children’s Day!

A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires. — Paulo Coelho

Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy children’s day.

God loves every child so much that he creates each one of them with unimaginable perfection. Truly, children are blessings from heaven. Happy children’s day.

Children's day greetings

Children are the future

Nurture them right, so that they grow up to be able leaders.

And lead the world towards light.

Happy Children’s Day!

* We are the future,

The hope for a brighter tomorrow,

We, the children of the world,

Are symbols of promise, and potential.

Happy Children’s Day!

Childhood means

Fun unlimited,

Bounteous shower of love and care,

Realm of imagination,

Joy of growing up.

Happy Children’s Day!

Children are sensitive and innocent,

They are the little angels of God,

And the future of mankind.

Wishing the very best on this Children’s Day!

Children's day messages

Children’s are called the flowers from heaven and dearest to God. So, let’s take an oath to make this earth a happy and better place for the kids. Happy children’s day.

May the innocence that they hold, stays forever in their pure heart and bring the best out for each and every one of them. Happy Children’s Day to everyone celebrating.

Such a treasure your precious child is,

Who will thrive on every hug and kiss.

Hold them close and sing them songs;

They will only be a child for so long.

Happy Children’s Day

Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through the right education can a better order of society be built up. — Jawaharlal Nehru

Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man. — Rabindranath Tagore

There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children. One of these is roots; the other, wings. — Hodding Carter

Children's day images

