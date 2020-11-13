Happy Diwali 2020 Celebration: History & Significance Of Diwali Festival

Diwali or the "Dipavali" is one of the major festivals in India. The Happy Diwali 2020 celebration is all about lights and the victory of good over evil. So, before you ring in the celebration for Diwali 2020, revisit the significance and history of this festival of lights.

Diwali Significance

Diwali is celebrated on the fifteenth day of the Hindu calendar month 'Kartik'. The festival starts a day earlier and continues for a total of four days. The history of this festival of lights can be traced to the Hindu Puranas and holy texts.

But, Diwali is not only auspicious to Hindus. Jains celebrate this day as an auspicious day as on this day, Mahavira attained Nirvana. Buddhists also celebrate this day with equal zeal. It is believed that Ashoka the Great become a devoted Buddhist on this day and became a strong follower of peace and “Dhamma”. Sikhs celebrate this day as the day of their sixth Guru Hargobind Sahib’s release from Mughal emperor Jahangir's prison. Hence, as you can see, each region and religion of India has its own Diwali significance, and they celebrate the festival in their own way.

History of Happy Diwali Celebration

According to Ramayana, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife, Sita, after defeating Ravana. It is said that the people of Ayodhya lit thousands of earthen lamps or "Diyas" for welcoming them. This event is considered to be the origin of this festival that celebrates the victory of Good over Evil.

In some parts of India, Diwali history is slightly different. The day is often celebrated as the wedding day of Goddess Laxmi, the Goddess of Wealth, and God Narayana, one of the three supreme Hindu Gods. Some also believe that goddess Laxmi took birth on the new-moon of the Kartik month, and Dipavali is her birthday.

Different ways of Happy Diwali Celebration

The celebration of Diwali 2020 differs as per the diversity of India. In general, the celebration starts from the thirteenth day of Kartik, celebrated as “ Dhan Teras”. Some also worship Dhanwantari, the God of medicine and herbs on this day. Some people worship Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha during Diwali to celebrate and pray for wealth, peace, and happiness. In West Bengal, the Dipaboli festival (or Diwali) is associated with the supreme mother goddess Shyama and Kali's worship.

People decorate their houses with rangoli and light diyas. Everyone comes together to light firecrackers, celebrate the day with pujas, and meet at each other's homes to exchange sweets or gifts. As described above, people across India indulge in a happy Diwali celebration and celebrate this festival of light with grandeur.

