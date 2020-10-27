Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Here Are Details About Dates And Mobile Phone Offers

The Big Diwali Sale is one of the most awaited sales of the e-commerce website and users wait eagerly for the sale as the last quarter is full of festivals. During the festive season, users generally buy products more than they do at other times of the year, making the Big Diwali sale in October end a popular one. As the Diwali season is approaching closer, Flipkart is offering a Big Diwali Sale for users to get their hands on various products which would have bumper discounts and mega offers on them.

For the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the e-commerce website would be offering heavy discounts on various mobile phones as well and users who are planning to buy a new gadget this Diwali must take advantage of the Big Diwali Sale on Flipkart. Flipkart is providing amazing discounts and offers of mobile phones. Read this article to know the best deals on mobiles on Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Here are some of the best Flipkart offers on Indian mobile phones to take advantage of Flipkart mobile sale before the phones get sold out.

When is the Flipkart sale for Diwali season?

As mentioned on the official website of Flipkart, The Big Diwali Sale will commence from October 29th and will continue till November 4th this year.

What are the discounts like in the Flipkart upcoming sale?

The e-commerce website will be offering upto 80% discounts on various products.

Mobile Phones Offers in the Flipkart upcoming sale

Samsung Galaxy F41

Flipkart has slashed down the price of the phone from Rs 19,999 to Rs 15,499. The phone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM with a 6.4 inch full HD display. The phone has a battery of 6000 mAh Lithium-ion battery.

iPhone SE

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is offering the phone at just Rs 32,999 and has slashed down the price from Rs 42,500. The phone has a 64 GB ROM and has a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display. It also has a 12 MP rear camera and a 7 MP front camera.

LG G8X

Flipkart has slashed down the price of this phone from a whopping sum of Rs 70,000 to Rs 24,990. The phone has a 6 GB RAM, 4,000 mAH battery and 12MP+13 MP rear camera with a 32 MP front camera. The phone has a 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ Display.

Honourable mentions

Various phones from Samsung will be on sale this Diwali Sale.

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Razr

All the above images are taken from Flipkart.com