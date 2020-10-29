Amazon Diwali Sale Begins Today! List Of Top Deals For You; Have A Look

One of the biggest e-commerce platforms in India Amazon brings to you an incredible discount during this Diwali 2020. The Amazon Diwali Sale offers an extensive range of products that will be available in alluring prices. This is the reason why many buyers are interested in knowing the top deals in this festive sale of Amazon India. If you have been wondering about the Amazon Diwali Sale details, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Amazon Diwali Sale Date

The Amazon.in sale for Diwali has begun from today and it brings to us new discount offers to look out for. Collaborating with many banks including Citibank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, the Amazon Diwali Sale will provide customers with a whopping 10 percent instant discount. However, the RuPay card users will are also eligible to gain benfits from this festive sale. The international brand is offering some of the best deals through Amazon Diwali sale 2020, here is a list of top 5 deals.

Amazon offers on Diwali Sale 2020

SmartPhones - Up to 40% Discount

Laptops - Up to Rs 2,000 Discount

Televisions - Up to 40% Discount

Cameras - Minimum 35% OFF

Appliances - Minimum 45% OFF

Fashion - Up to 70% OFF

Groceries - Rs 1 Deals

Bank Offer - No Cost EMI & SBI Discount

Top deals on Amazon Diwali sale

Samsung Galaxy M51

Price - Rs 28,999

Sale Price - Rs 22,499

- Rs 22,499 RAM: 6 GB or 8 GB

Operating system: Android v10 with One UI Core 2.1

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC

Camera: Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP, Front Camera: 32 MP

Battery: 7000 mAh

Reverse Charging: Yes, support for 25W fast charging

Display: 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display

Aspect Ratio: 20:9

Glass Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 3

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours: Electric Blue and Celestial Black colour

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Expandable Memory: Upto 512 GB

Amazon offers on Samsung Galaxy M51

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details

Bank Offer (2): Flat INR 3000 Instant Discount on Citi, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank Cards

This product is NOT eligible for the Bonus offer.

Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 16,400.00 off on Exchange

Cashback (2): 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime-members. 3% back for everybody else.

Get 10% up to ₹150 back, pay with Amazon Pay UPI. Valid once per customer on 1st Amazon Pay UPI transaction on App.

Partner Offers (3): Shop and get a chance to win exciting cashback rewards every hour

Get 25% back up to ₹250 with Amazon Pay Later. Valid on 1st Pay Later transaction.

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Apple iPhone 11

Price - Rs 64,300

Sale Price - Rs 49,999

6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Liquid Retina HD LCD display

Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo

Face ID for secure authentication

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Fast-charge capable

Wireless charging

Amazon offers on Apple iPhone 11

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above ₹3000

Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 16,400.00 off on Exchange

Bank Offer: This product is NOT eligible for Bonus offer.

Cashback (2): 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime-members. 3% back for everybody else.

Get 10% up to ₹150 back, pay with Amazon Pay UPI. Valid once per customer on 1st Amazon Pay UPI transaction on App.

Partner Offers (3): Shop and get a chance to win exciting cashback rewards every hour

Get 25% back up to ₹250 with Amazon Pay Later. Valid on 1st Pay Later transaction.

Apple Watch Series 3

Price - Rs 20,900

Sale Price - Rs 16,900

Supported Application - Messages, GPS, Heart Rate Monitor

Size - 38mm

Colour - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band

Connections - LTE and UMTS, Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2

Retina display

Swimproof

Optical heart sensor

Store and stream music, podcasts and audiobooks

Elevation

Emergency SOS

S3 chip with a dual-core processor

watchOS 6 with Activity trends, cycle tracking, loud noise notifications and the App Store on your wrist

Aluminium case

Amazon offers on Apple Watch Series 3

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above ₹3000

Bank Offer (9): 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with Citi Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions.

10% Instant Discount up to Rs 1500 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with Kotak Bank Credit/Debit Cards and EMI transactions.

10% Instant Discount up to Rs 1500 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions.

10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on minimum order of Rs. 1,000 with RuPay Credit/Debit Cards and EMI transactions.

Bonus Offer on Citi/Kotak/ICICI Cards (except ICICI Debit): Additional Flat cashback of Rs.1,500 on a single transaction worth Rs.30,000 & above as Amazon Pay Balance/

10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 750 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with ICICI Bank Debit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions.

Bonus Offer on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: Additional Flat cashback of Rs.750 on a single transaction worth Rs.30,000 & above as Amazon Pay Balance

Prime Savings: Save 10% with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. For Prime customers only

For Non-Prime members: Get 5% instant discount + 3% Reward Points with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card

