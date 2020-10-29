Amazon Diwali Sale Begins Today! List Of Top Deals For You; Have A Look

One of the biggest e-commerce platforms in India Amazon brings to you an incredible discount during this Diwali 2020. The Amazon Diwali Sale offers an extensive range of products that will be available in alluring prices. This is the reason why many buyers are interested in knowing the top deals in this festive sale of Amazon India. If you have been wondering about the Amazon Diwali Sale details, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Amazon Diwali Sale Date
The Amazon.in sale for Diwali has begun from today and it brings to us new discount offers to look out for. Collaborating with many banks including Citibank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, the Amazon Diwali Sale will provide customers with a whopping 10 percent instant discount. However, the RuPay card users will are also eligible to gain benfits from this festive sale. The international brand is offering some of the best deals through Amazon Diwali sale 2020, here is a list of top 5 deals.
Amazon offers on Diwali Sale 2020
- SmartPhones - Up to 40% Discount
- Laptops - Up to Rs 2,000 Discount
- Televisions - Up to 40% Discount
- Cameras - Minimum 35% OFF
- Appliances - Minimum 45% OFF
- Fashion - Up to 70% OFF
- Groceries - Rs 1 Deals
- Bank Offer - No Cost EMI & SBI Discount
Top deals on Amazon Diwali sale
Samsung Galaxy M51
- Price - Rs 28,999
- Sale Price - Rs 22,499
- RAM: 6 GB or 8 GB
- Operating system: Android v10 with One UI Core 2.1
- Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
- Camera: Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP, Front Camera: 32 MP
- Battery: 7000 mAh
- Reverse Charging: Yes, support for 25W fast charging
- Display: 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display
- Aspect Ratio: 20:9
- Glass Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
- Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
- Colours: Electric Blue and Celestial Black colour
- Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- Internal Memory: 128 GB
- Expandable Memory: Upto 512 GB
Amazon offers on Samsung Galaxy M51
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details
- Bank Offer (2): Flat INR 3000 Instant Discount on Citi, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank Cards
- This product is NOT eligible for the Bonus offer.
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 16,400.00 off on Exchange
- Cashback (2): 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime-members. 3% back for everybody else.
- Get 10% up to ₹150 back, pay with Amazon Pay UPI. Valid once per customer on 1st Amazon Pay UPI transaction on App.
- Partner Offers (3): Shop and get a chance to win exciting cashback rewards every hour
- Get 25% back up to ₹250 with Amazon Pay Later. Valid on 1st Pay Later transaction.
- Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
Apple iPhone 11
- Price - Rs 64,300
- Sale Price - Rs 49,999
- 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Liquid Retina HD LCD display
- Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)
- Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo
- Face ID for secure authentication
- A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine
- Fast-charge capable
- Wireless charging
Amazon offers on Apple iPhone 11
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above ₹3000
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 16,400.00 off on Exchange
- Bank Offer: This product is NOT eligible for Bonus offer.
- Cashback (2): 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime-members. 3% back for everybody else.
- Get 10% up to ₹150 back, pay with Amazon Pay UPI. Valid once per customer on 1st Amazon Pay UPI transaction on App.
- Partner Offers (3): Shop and get a chance to win exciting cashback rewards every hour
- Get 25% back up to ₹250 with Amazon Pay Later. Valid on 1st Pay Later transaction.
Apple Watch Series 3
- Price - Rs 20,900
- Sale Price - Rs 16,900
- Supported Application - Messages, GPS, Heart Rate Monitor
- Size - 38mm
- Colour - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band
- Connections - LTE and UMTS, Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2
- Retina display
- Swimproof
- Optical heart sensor
- Store and stream music, podcasts and audiobooks
- Elevation
- Emergency SOS
- S3 chip with a dual-core processor
- watchOS 6 with Activity trends, cycle tracking, loud noise notifications and the App Store on your wrist
- Aluminium case
Amazon offers on Apple Watch Series 3
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above ₹3000
- Bank Offer (9): 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with Citi Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions.
- 10% Instant Discount up to Rs 1500 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with Kotak Bank Credit/Debit Cards and EMI transactions.
- 10% Instant Discount up to Rs 1500 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions.
- 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on minimum order of Rs. 1,000 with RuPay Credit/Debit Cards and EMI transactions.
- Bonus Offer on Citi/Kotak/ICICI Cards (except ICICI Debit): Additional Flat cashback of Rs.1,500 on a single transaction worth Rs.30,000 & above as Amazon Pay Balance/
- 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 750 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with ICICI Bank Debit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions.
- Bonus Offer on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: Additional Flat cashback of Rs.750 on a single transaction worth Rs.30,000 & above as Amazon Pay Balance
- Prime Savings: Save 10% with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. For Prime customers only
- For Non-Prime members: Get 5% instant discount + 3% Reward Points with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card
