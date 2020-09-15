Engineer's Day Quotes: Read These Inspirational Quotes & Share On Social Media

Every year, India celebrates September 15 as Engineer's Day. The holiday is celebrated on the birthday of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, India's greatest engineer. Many Engineering institutes and establishments celebrate the day with greater pomp and show to honour the memory of this great man. Here are some quotes on Engineer's Day to send to your fellow engineers.

Quotes on Engineers Day

Engineers like to solve problems. If there are no problems handily available, they will create their own problems -Scott Adams

Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.

- Antoine de Saint-Exupery

- Antoine de Saint-Exupery The problem in this business isn’t to keep people from stealing your ideas; it's making them steal your ideas!

- Howard Aiken

- Howard Aiken Math is my Passion. Engineering is my Profession - Wilfred James Dolor

The human foot is a masterpiece of engineering and a work of art- Leonardo da Vinci

The fewer moving parts, the better." "Exactly. No truer words were ever spoken in the context of engineering

- Christian Cantrell

- Christian Cantrell When you want to know how things really work, study them when they’re coming apart- William Gibson

I’ve never seen a job being done by a five-hundred-person engineering team that couldn’t be done better by fifty people- C. Gordon Bell

A common mistake that people make when trying to design something completely foolproof is to underestimate the ingenuity of complete fools- Douglas Adams

Also Read: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Relationship Timeline From 2014-2020, Details Inside

Strive for perfection in everything you do. Take the best that exists and make it better. When it does not exist, design it- Sir Henry Royce

Normal people believe that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Engineers believe that if it ain’t broke, it doesn’t have enough features yet- Scott Adams

Engineering is not only a study of 45 subjects but it is moral studies of intellectual life- Prakhar Srivastav

First rule of engineering; beware prototypes. Along with, avoid anything made by an engineer who doesn't have all his own fingers- Simon R. Green

The trick to having good ideas is not to sit around in glorious isolation and try to think big thoughts. The trick is to get more parts on the table- Steven Johnson

Kobak explained, 'The way you learn anything is that something fails, and you figure out how not to have it fail again- Robert S. Arrighi

Manufacturing is more than just putting parts together. It’s coming up with ideas, testing principles and perfecting the engineering as well as final assembly- James Dyson

It is hardly surprising that the malodorous field of garbology has not attained the popularity of rocket science, oil exploration, or brain surgery- Hans Y. Tammemagi

Projects we have completed demonstrate what we know - future projects decide what we will learn- Dr. Mohsin Tiwana

I don’t spend my time pontificating about high-concept things; I spend my time solving engineering and manufacturing problems - Elon Musk

Engineer's Day images

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Defends Her SKIMS Maternity Collection, Earns Support From Chrissy Teigen

Also Read: Candace Cameron Bure Slams Trolls Who Call Her Post With Husband 'inappropriate'

Also Read: Diana Rigg's 'James Bond' Co-star George Lazenby 'weeps' At The News Of Her Demise