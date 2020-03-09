Happy Holi Messages In English: Heartwarming Wishes To Send To Your Loved Ones

Holi, one of the most celebrated Indian festivals. People across the country are gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours on March 10, 2020. Here are some heartwarming wishes in English one can be sent to one's relatives, friends, colleagues and dear ones on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Check out Happy Holi 2020 messages in English.

Happy Holi Messages in English

May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life in. Happy Holi.

Just like a red rose that fills the world with beauty & fragrance'

You have made my life so beautiful by being in it. On Holi, the festival of colours & joy I wanna say thank you for all the love & smiles you've brought to my life.

May this season of colour bring you to cheer and happiness. May the colours of the Holi continues to illuminate your life and

guide you towards the path of success. Happy Holi!

Holi is not only about colours and sweets. It reminds of the divine and eternal love of Krishna and Radha. It also reminds one of Narashima, Prahlada and Hiranyakashyapa and thus the fact that 'Truth and Humanity are invincible forces in the Universe'.

From the lanes of Mathura and Vrindavana, the colours of Holi have spread all over the country. These colours also carry the message of love, brotherhood, and truth. So whenever you splash Holi colours on somebody, you give him a promise of being truthful towards him always, maintain brotherhood with him lifelong and shower him with all the possible love throughout your life.

Happy Holi English SMS

Even though I am far away from you on the happy occasion of Holi, all my thoughts and good wishes are with you.

Have a wonderful Holi.

Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours!

Holi is a time to reach out with the colours of joy. It is time to love and forgive. It is the time expresses the happiness of being loved and to be loved through colours.

Let this festival burn all negativity and bring positivity in life.celebrate with vibrant colours.

Auspicious red. Sun-kissed gold. Soothing silver. Pretty purple. Blissful blue. Forever green. I wish you and all the family members The most colourful Holi.

