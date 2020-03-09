Holi Wishes In Tamil 2020: Here Are Some Holi Wishes For You To Greet Your Tamil Friends

Holi is a festival that everyone enjoys and celebrates joyfully with colours. This is one of the most-awaited festivals in the year, in India. This year Holi 2020 will be celebrated on this coming Tuesday on March 10, 2020. As Holi 2020 is just around the corner, everyone is busy in their preparations for Holi party and celebrations.

Along with full-fledged Holi preparations, people also make unique sweets and snacks to make the festival more interesting. Guests visit your place to greet you for Holi and also you go to your relative's place to give sweets and wish them. If you are a Tamilian and wish to send "Happy Holi" wishes to your loves, check out the following Holi wishes in Tamil below-

Holi wishes in Tamil for your WhatsApp and Status messages

இந்த நாளானது ஒருவருக்கு ஒருவர் மகிழ்ச்சியை வெளிப்படுத்திக்கொள்ளும் நாளாகும். நீங்களும் உங்கள் மகிழ்ச்சியை கீழே உள்ள இமேஜ்களை உங்கள் வாட்ஸ் அப்/பேஸ்புக் ஸ்டேட்டஸ்களாக வைத்து கொண்டாடுங்கள். This day is a day to express happiness to one another. Celebrate yourself and your happiness... வண்ணப் பொடிகள் தூவி

வண்ண நீரைப் பாய்ச்சி

வசந்தத்தின் வரவை நோக்கி

வரவேற்கும் இன்பத் திருநாள்! Sprinkle with coloured powdered water and

Welcome to the coming of Spring! பிரகலாதன் உயிரை அழிக்க

பிள்ளையென்றும் பாரா இரண்யகசிபு

தங்கை ஹோலிகா மடியில்

தன்பிள்ளை அமர்த்தி தீயிட

To destroy the life of Prakaladan as a

child, Paraya Iyenagasipu Sibu

Holikalapika Tanpillai on the fire. உறவையும் நட்பையும் வெளிப்படுத்தும்

உன்னதப் பாசத் திருநாள் !

இனிப்புகள் அன்புடன் பரிமாறி

இதயங்கள் மகிழும் நன்னாள் ! Relationship and Friendship

Sweets are exchanged with love and

hearts are good!

வசந்தங்கள் வாழ்வில் சிறக்க

வண்ணங்கள் பூசி மகிழ்க

எண்ணங்கள் போலே வாழ்க

எல்லையில்லா ஆனந்தம் அடைக ....!! Conflict the

colours of life and enjoy life as thoughts

Enjoy infinite happiness .... !! ஹோலியன்று

வண்ணத்திலிருந்து தப்பிப்பவர்கள்

சீருடையாளர்கள் மட்டுமே!! Holi is the only uniformed person who survives the colour...

கரும்பு என்றால் பொங்கல்;

தீபம் என்றால் தீபாவளி;

காதல் வந்தால் வாழ்வில் வண்ணங்கள்

வண்ணகள் என்றால் வேறு என்ன

ஹோலி தான்.... Sugarcane means Pongal;

Diwali means Diwali;

When Love

Comes In Colors Of Life What Is

Holi If Another Holi...



