Happy Holi Quotes And Wishes That You Can Send To Your Loved Ones

Holi is one of the highly anticipated festivals that everyone looks forward to. Be it the kids or elderly, all look forward to celebrating the festival of colours. Considered to be one of the biggest festivals after Diwali, Holi will be celebrated on March 10, which falls on Tuesday. There are many Happy Holi quotes that one can send to their loved ones. Here are Happy Holi quotes and wishes. Read on to know more about happy Holi quotes 2020:

Happy Holi quotes and wishes for loved ones

''May your festival of colours is blessed with the best of blessings. Wish you a happy and colourful Holi''

On the festival of colors, I wish that your life is brightened with greater joy, more happiness and wonderful success…. I wish that these colors never fade and you enjoy this amazing day with your loved ones….. Wishing you a cheerful and fun-filled Holi my dear.

On the occasion of festival of colors and happiness…. I wish that your life is painted with brightness of all the happy colors that fill your life with glory and success, prosperity and joy…. With all my heart, I wish you a wonderful and cheerful Happy Holi with your loved ones.

May the brightest shade in the spectrum sparkle your life with new hope… May this festival of Holi bring in your life more reasons to smile, more reasons to bond with your loved ones and enjoy this day to the fullest….. Wishing you a very Happy Holi…. Have a blast!!!

May our relationship be blessed with all the colors on this occasion of Holi…. May we are blessed with hues of happiness and joy, merriment and enjoyment, togetherness and compatibility….. Wishing a very colorful and bright Holi to you my friend.

May the festival of colors bring in your life more and more beautiful and cheerful moments…. May the colors of this wonderful occasion brighten each and every day of your life, filling it with more love and more enjoyment…. With lots of love, wish you a very Happy Holi my dear!!!

Holi is not just a celebration of colors…. it is a celebration of a beautiful relationship…. A celebration of happiness and togetherness…. May your festival of colors is blessed with the best of blessings…. A very Happy Holi to you my dear!!!

I wish that each and every color of Holi fulfill each and desire you have in your heart…. May God bless you and your loved ones with moments of happiness and together on this festive day… With lots of love and warm wishes, Happy Holi to you!!!

May this Holi bring together colors of happiness and prosperity, success and joy, success and achievements….. Wishing you the best of the times with your loved ones blessed with togetherness and happiness…. A very colorful and vivacious Holi to you.

