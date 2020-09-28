Happy National Sons Day: Information About The Day And Quotes, Wishes To Share

National Sons Day 2020 will be celebrated in the US on September 28. The day is observed every year to celebrate the presence of sons in our lives. The day holds a great significance as it makes people aware of gender equality and the importance of raising their sons as a respected and well-behaved adult. In today’s era, the importance of raising sons have become necessary. This day aims at making people aware of this importance and also to dedicate a day to their beloved sons.

The day not just celebrates the sons in one’s life, but also commemorates the responsibility of parenthood that comes with it. Preparing the boys for a better future requires a lot of efforts, guidance and communication by parents. On this National Sons day, let’s start some meaningful and productive conversations with sons and break free from unreal and unnecessary social stigmas and stereotypes. The day is also celebrated by sharing Happy Sons day quotes, wishes and messages with sons. On the occasion of National sons day, here is a look at some of the best happy National Sons Day quotes, wishes and messages to share.

Happy National Sons Day quotes

"Happy is the son whose faith in his mother remains unchallenged." — Louisa May Alcott

"One of the greatest gifts you can give your teenage boy is the gift of letting him know you get it. You’ve been there." — Sebastian R. Jones

"You don’t raise heroes, you raise sons. And if you treat them like sons, they’ll turn out to be heroes, even if it’s just in your own eyes." — Wally Schirra

"Heaven on Earth is looking at my little boy." — Jenny McCarthy

"The most important mark I will leave on this world is my son." — Sarah Shahi

"Let your boys test their wings. They may not be eagles, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t soar free." — C.J. Milbrandt

Happy National Sons day wishes

Be strong out there, my son. Look for the love and kindness in others. Happy National Sons day.

I love my son more than anything else on the planet and he provides me with immense joy as well. In more than just a single way, I am immensely grateful to him. Happy National Sons day

I pray for the health of my son and also for his wisdom every single day. May he develop into a sensible and wise man. Happy National Sons day

One thing I can say for sure that I will love my son more than anyone else on earth to the last day of my life. Happy National Sons day

I thank Lord for giving me many beautiful gifts and the most amazing one happens to be my beloved son. Happy National Sons day

May Lord protects my son from all evils and adversities in life and may he lead a healthy life as and always. Happy National Sons day

National Sons Day images

Image Credits: steffieone65 Instagram

Image Credits: Canva

Promo Image Credits: Unsplash