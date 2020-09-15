World Ozone Day 2020: History, Significance And Importance Of The Day

World Ozone Day 2020 will be celebrated across the globe on September 16. The day is celebrated every year to increase awareness among the people about the importance of Ozone Layer around the earth and its depletion. World Ozone Day 2020 also aims at searching for possible solutions to preserve it. On the occasion World Ozone Day 2020, a lot of people are wondering about the World Ozone Day history, its significance and importance in our lives. For all the people who are curious about the World Ozone Day 2020, here is everything you need to know about the day.

World Ozone Day 2020

World Ozone Day history

On December 1994, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 16 September as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. It marked the date of the Montreal Protocol signing in 1987. The protocol was on the substances that deplete the Ozone Layer. The United Nations and 45 countries signed the protocol on this day in 1987. Since then it is observed as World Ozone Day for the preservation of the Ozone Layer. The aim of the Montreal Protocol is to reduce the production of harmful substances that cause the depletion of the Ozone Layer.

Also Read | Engineer's Day 2020: Engineer's Day Images, Wishes And Status To Wish

Also Read | Dashami Shraddha 2020: Meaning, Significance And Details About Dashami Shraddha

World Ozone Day significance

The ozone layer is a fragile shield of gas around the Earth. It protects the Earth from the harmful portion of the rays coming from the sun and helps preserve life on the planet. The climate change Life on Earth would not be possible without sunlight. However, the energy emanating from the sun would be too much for life on Earth to survive were it not for the ozone layer. Several commonly used chemicals on Earth have been found to be extremely harmful to the Ozone Layer. The day holds a greater significance in making people aware of the Ozone layer and also increase awareness about its preservation by cutting down the usage of such harmful chemicals.

Also Read | Engineer's Day Quotes In Hindi To Wish A Happy Engineer's Day 2020

Also Read | Shradh End Date 2020: Details About The Start And End Date Of Shradh In 2020

World Ozone Day 2020 theme, slogan

World Ozone Day 2020 marks 35 years of global ozone layer protection through the Vienna Convention. The theme of World Ozone Day 2020 is Ozone for life: 35 years of ozone layer protection. The slogan of World Ozone Day 2020 is Ozone for life as it reminds people about the importance of Ozone Layer around the Earth.

Promo Image Credits: Unsplash