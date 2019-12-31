'Happy New Year' Images To Add With Your Heartfelt Messages For Your Loved Ones

Gone are those days when we would call up or actually visit our relative's houses just to wish them on New Year’s. Right from party invites to delivering a piece of news is now done through the phone. Calling someone up has allegedly become secondary as most people prefer texting their closed ones.

There are many groups on our social media accounts, and a message is most likely to be broadcasted to the group itself. However, it has been reported that a picture is worth a thousand words.

It has also been reported that the use of emoji’s and Gifs as well as stickers have all been the result of the fact that images are much more impactful than the written word. Hence, this New Year’s it’ll be a great idea to send your loved an image wishing them a Happy New Year. Here’s are some of the images that’ll help you wish your loved ones a Happy New Year.

Happy New Year Images

hello friends it’s my new account

Please follow me #happynewyear2020

everyone pic.twitter.com/Bb4v69RY3B — @farrukhshah788 (@farrukhshah788) December 31, 2019

Dear friends,I come to wish you a HNY! In these days I have not felt well, because in 2 days the date on which my Nan👵🏻⭐went to heaven is fulfilled, the truth, I am not as strong as I would like, I did not want to stop wishing you the best #HappyNewYear2020 Blessings 4 all✨🙏🏻😌 pic.twitter.com/rNOO723VMj — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕒🌷𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕚𝕜♡ (@AlexandraMusik) December 30, 2019

New Year 2020 is just a few hours away. The images are a perfect way to let your family and friends know that you are thinking about them this New Years. These images also add visual appeal to your heartfelt messages. So rather than sending a simple image or a text, combine your text with the image.

