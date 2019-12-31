Here's How The Practice Of Keeping New Year Resolutions Came To Be

New Year's resolution is a promise a person makes for the fresh and new year. Here is everything about the history of New Year resolutions and how the concept was born.

The History behind New Year resolutions

The tradition of New Year's resolutions dates back to 153 B.C. January is named after Janus, a mythical god of early Rome. Janus had two faces, one looking forward and another one, looking backwards. This allowed him to look back on the past and forward toward the future.

On December 31, the Romans imagined Janus looking backwards into the old year and forward into the new year. This became a symbolic time for Romans to make resolutions for the new year and forgive enemies for troubles in the past.

The Romans also believed Janus could forgive them for their wrong-doings in the previous year. The Romans would give gifts and make promises, believing Janus would see this and bless them in the year ahead. Thus, the New Year's resolution was born, and the tradition later spread all over the world. Today, people make sure to take a New Year’s resolution every year, without fail.

Common New Year's resolutions

New Year’s resolutions come in many forms. Some people make a promise to change a bad habit, such as quitting smoking or eating less junk food. Other people make a promise to develop a positive habit, such as starting an exercise program, volunteering in their community, or recycling more. Take a look at some of the most common new year’s resolutions.

Start saving money

Once you have your debt under control, it’s time to start putting some money aside. A rainy day fund and some extra money that can come in use for travelling abroad, fixing up the house or buying a new car are a welcome change of pace. Not only is this a good resolution but it is also a positive financial habit to imbibe.

Learn to cook

Cooking is one of the essential skill that every man and woman should possess. It allows you to save money, eat the food you love just the way you like it and impress dates with lovely meals shared under candlelight. If you go through useful tips, keep your kitchen clean and avoid common mistakes, nothing stands between you and your 3-course-meal.

Get in shape

Losing weight is the most common resolution for people worldwide. This resolution is often combined with “exercise more” and “stay fit and healthy”. It is something that over a third of the population wishes to achieve. It’s easy enough to start an exercise and diet program, but the trick is to find a decent one that will give you steady results and will be easy to stick to in the long run. Have a look at these tricks, hacks, exercises and mistakes to avoid to make the best of your new year resolution.