Propose Day: People Share Their Feelings With Memes To Show What It Means To Be Single

The second day of Valentine’s Week is celebrated as Propose Day when people express their feelings to their beloved. While it is exciting for couples but on the same time it may be irritating for all the single people. Many people took to social media to vent out their frustrations.

People share hilarious tweets

While many shared their love-filled posts on Twitter, others took a hilarious way to share how they felt when their crushes turned down their proposals. Propose Day comes after Rose Day which is celebrated every year on February 7. After Propose Day, comes Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. It concludes with Valentine's Day on February 14. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to show how they felt being single.

Hey...!

I want to tell u something...!!

You are such a so beautiful...!!!

You are my everything...!!!!

I would like to live with you till my Death...!!!!!



And...



And...



I love you....🙈😍♥️



Happy Propose Day to All Singles 😁 #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/vFCfzcQK2R — Gobinath (@goodgobi) February 8, 2020

God wishing me luck for this #ProposeDay be like 😏 pic.twitter.com/g9AQJPHs8m — siva 👽 (@siva_18_) February 8, 2020

#ProposeDay



*Someone out there



"Baby you are the only one" pic.twitter.com/Hqx0pIzhuA — Ankush Wadhwa (@AnkushWadhwa_) February 8, 2020

When you expecting propose on #ProposeDay but no one even wish you . pic.twitter.com/DHETOQVAzM — Tweetholic 🐦 (@AptArpit) February 8, 2020

