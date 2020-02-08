The Debate
Propose Day: People Share Their Feelings With Memes To Show What It Means To Be Single

Relationships

Netizens have taken to Twitter to share their feelings and some vented out frustration with funny memes and gifs about how it feels to be single on propose day.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Propose Day

The second day of Valentine’s Week is celebrated as Propose Day when people express their feelings to their beloved. While it is exciting for couples but on the same time it may be irritating for all the single people. Many people took to social media to vent out their frustrations.

People share hilarious tweets

While many shared their love-filled posts on Twitter, others took a hilarious way to share how they felt when their crushes turned down their proposals. Propose Day comes after Rose Day which is celebrated every year on February 7. After Propose Day, comes Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. It concludes with Valentine's Day on February 14. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to show how they felt being single. 

Published:
COMMENT
