Happy Propose Day Quotes You Can Send To Your Special Someone

The most romantic week of the year has arrived. If you've been waiting for the right moment to confess to the special someone, this is your chance. Whether it's to pop the big question or to just shower your person with love, February 8 is reserved for couples to share these special moments to reminisce forever. No amount of flowers, chocolates and couple rings can replace the magic of genuine words and lost gazes. So, take the leap on this magical day and let your person know the power of your love. If you're having a hard time expressing your emotions, here are some quotes that can be used to bring those lovely thoughts to life.

“When I say I love you more, I don’t mean I love you more than you love me. I mean I love you more than the bad days ahead of us, I love you more than any fight we will ever have. I love you more than the distance between us, I love you more than any obstacle that could try and come between us. I love you the most.”

“I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.”

“You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.”

It would have been a shame if I had never met you in my life. But it will be a crime if I don’t hold your hands for life. Will you be mine, please?

On this special day, I want to say: Grow old along with me. The best is yet to be. Will you spend the rest of your life with me?

"True love can only be understood in silence. And I understand your silence more than anyone else in this world. Happy propose day boyfriend/girlfriend!"

"You stole my heart, and I am totally fine with it. Now, the propose day is one fine opportunity for me to steal yours and make it mine forever. Happy propose day girlfriend/boyfriend!"

“Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.”

“I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out.”

I provide a sample of my love for you/ Its so simple you'll be marvelled/ Well, not really... It's just excuses to be around you its just love/ which draws me closer to you.