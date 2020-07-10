World Population Day Poems To Share With Family And Friends To Raise Awareness

Quick links:
World Population Day is celebrated on July 11 every year. This special day was recognised in the year 1989 when it was established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme. The day was inspired by the public interest in Five Billion Day on July 11, 1987, which is the approximate date on which the world’s population reached five billion people.
The UN General Assembly decided to continue observing the day through its resolution 45/216 of December 1990. The day is important as it highlights the problems of overpopulation, raises awareness about the effects of population on environment and development. Here are some poems on World Population Day. Take a look:
A man who thought of a big family
he then had a family of twelve people
he felt, he was honored by the grace of God.
And many people followed his path
then, one day, they didn’t thought of a great problem
the land, the food and the population
the poverty, the malnutrition in children he had
He, then came to know
the increasing population is a curse
and not the grace of God
He learned to think better, to give better life
to him and to others
and hence, he learned
increasing population is a curse
and not the grace of God.
~ Monica Bhutani
The mother earth welcomes a birth
She smiles with love when it takes place
The great mothers of all humans she likes
All to live in their full term allowed
Without poverty, with rightful needs got
With proper ways for understanding world
The reproductive mechanism of this vast space
Alas! she is now a depressed mother
The population explosion really alarming
She finds it hard to maintain herself
And to give so care and concern to their dear ones
She is loving all other species in all times
But takes care of her proud heir of world
She tells I am burdened a lot dear humans
Make yourselves to find the problem
Restrict yourselves, to make this world
To change it a beautiful place to live in
Without poverty, unemployment, and all
The root cause of chaos I can boldly tell
Dear ones, take a step to make yourself
To be frank to limit the numbers to be taken birth.
The larger space I cannot provide
The larger interest is yours own need.
- Gangadharan nair Pulingat..
Population Control by Dave Erving
Overpopulation we're all gonna die
No solutions or answers why
Disease & Famine, disasters & death
Facing the day when there's nothing left
Natural disaster, thousands will die
The world's population continues to thrive
Consuming our resources, destroying the land
Earth's worst enemy has always been man
More technology, life continues to expand
Extinction is upon us, unless there's a plan
What is our future, how long can we last
Devastating destruction, the die has been cast
We can't look back, cause yesterday's gone
Choices we made, they all seemed wrong
Everyone's talking, but nothing gets done
The wars being waged, nobody has won
We risen to a level, now we all must fall
The warnings were there, but nobody saw
We're gonna be punished, just give it time
The world is gone, we crossed the line
