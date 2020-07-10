World Population Day Poems To Share With Family And Friends To Raise Awareness

World Population Day is celebrated on July 11 every year. This special day was recognised in the year 1989 when it was established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme. The day was inspired by the public interest in Five Billion Day on July 11, 1987, which is the approximate date on which the world’s population reached five billion people.

The UN General Assembly decided to continue observing the day through its resolution 45/216 of December 1990. The day is important as it highlights the problems of overpopulation, raises awareness about the effects of population on environment and development. Here are some poems on World Population Day. Take a look:

World Population Day Poems

A man who thought of a big family

he then had a family of twelve people

he felt, he was honored by the grace of God. And many people followed his path

then, one day, they didn’t thought of a great problem

the land, the food and the population

the poverty, the malnutrition in children he had He, then came to know

the increasing population is a curse

and not the grace of God He learned to think better, to give better life

to him and to others

and hence, he learned

increasing population is a curse

and not the grace of God. ~ Monica Bhutani

ALSO READ: Sawan Somwar: History, Significance, Celebration & Wishes To Greet Family Members

The mother earth welcomes a birth

She smiles with love when it takes place

The great mothers of all humans she likes

All to live in their full term allowed

Without poverty, with rightful needs got

With proper ways for understanding world

The reproductive mechanism of this vast space

Alas! she is now a depressed mother

The population explosion really alarming

She finds it hard to maintain herself

And to give so care and concern to their dear ones

She is loving all other species in all times

But takes care of her proud heir of world

She tells I am burdened a lot dear humans

Make yourselves to find the problem

Restrict yourselves, to make this world

To change it a beautiful place to live in

Without poverty, unemployment, and all

The root cause of chaos I can boldly tell

Dear ones, take a step to make yourself

To be frank to limit the numbers to be taken birth.

The larger space I cannot provide

The larger interest is yours own need. - Gangadharan nair Pulingat..

ALSO READ: Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes In English To Send Your Loved Ones On This Prosperous Day

Population Control by Dave Erving Overpopulation we're all gonna die

No solutions or answers why

Disease & Famine, disasters & death

Facing the day when there's nothing left



Natural disaster, thousands will die

The world's population continues to thrive

Consuming our resources, destroying the land

Earth's worst enemy has always been man



More technology, life continues to expand

Extinction is upon us, unless there's a plan

What is our future, how long can we last

Devastating destruction, the die has been cast



We can't look back, cause yesterday's gone

Choices we made, they all seemed wrong

Everyone's talking, but nothing gets done

The wars being waged, nobody has won

We risen to a level, now we all must fall

The warnings were there, but nobody saw

We're gonna be punished, just give it time

The world is gone, we crossed the line

ALSO READ: World Chocolate Day Wishes In English To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones

ALSO READ: Sawan Wishes In Hindi To Share With Your Loved Ones To Celebrate The Grandeur Of Shiva