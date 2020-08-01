Friendship Day Status To Celebrate This Special Day Amid Current Situation

Friendship Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August across India. This year, Friendship Day will be marked on Sunday, August 2, 2020. On this particular day, friends tie friendship bands on the wrists of each other to express their love and care.

However, in the current situation of lockdown, you might not be able to meet your friends, and hence mobile phones and social media are the best options to celebrate Friendship Day 2020. So here are some of the best Friendship Day status that you can share to show your friends how much they mean to you-

Friendship Day status and messages to share

It is very difficult to express my feelings for you in just a few words. You are special and the most beautiful thing that has happened to me.

The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it. Thank you, my friend!

I want to thank you for giving me the most exciting and cherishing part of my life. Happy Friendship day!

My friend, you are the best thing ever happened to me. Though we could not be together today, I always admire you in my heart. Happy Friendship Day!

Memories with you are countless. I do not understand where to start from and if there is an end. Happy Friendship Day to the most beautiful soul!

I wish you a very beautiful and happy friendship day for making me what I am today. I cannot imagine how incomplete I would have been without you. Thank you for being there my friend!

Time and distance are important between friends. When a friend is in your heart, they remain there forever. I may be busy but I assure you that you are always in my heart; because you are my best friend. Happy Friendship Day!

There are just so many people around me but the only person who allows me to be myself is you. This special day is entirely for the person I call my best friend.

I’m glad that you are in my life because your kind nature and sweet gestures have started to rub off on me too! Happy Friendship Day!

A friend does not walk before you so you can follow, he walks beside you so he can catch you before you fall. Happy Friendship Day 2020!

You are everything that a true friend can be. You are the most precious gift from God. I wish that we remain best friends for the rest of our lives. Wishing you a very happy friendship day!

True friendship cannot be found, it has to be earned. Your friendship is the most valuable thing for me because I have earned it. Happy Friendship Day!

I appreciate your love, kindness, and support! Thanks for being a part of my life my friend. Happy friendship day.

