Kamika Ekadashi Day History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

Another important da as per Hindu calendar in the month of July apart from Karka Sankranti, Jayaparvati Vrat, and Kokila Vrat is that of Kamika Ekadashi. The occasion of Happy Kamika Ekadashi day 2020 will be observed on Thursday, July 16 this year. Waterless Fasts are observed by devotees for the Kamika Ekadashi day celebration. This religiously important day is celebrated on the day of Ekadashi during the Shravan (Monsoon) month in Krishna Paksha. To know more about the Kamika Ekadashi day celebration, history, meaning, and significance, keep reading further.

Kamika Ekadashi Day Meaning And Significance

On the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha during the month of Shravan, the Kamika Ekadashi is observed. As per Hindu Mythology, on the occasion of Kamika Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu with complete dedication. The Kamika Ekadashi is also known as Pavitra Ekadashi. The Kamika Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious as it prevents all sorts of sins, sufferings, and obstacles in one's life. Individuals observe this fast for the attainment of eternal happiness and prosperity. It is also said that all the bad deeds of the previous life also get eliminated by observing the Kamika Ekadashi fast. It also plays an important role in making one's father happy and content with the way his child's life is going.

Kamika Ekadashi Day History

According to the Kamika Ekadashi Day History, Yudhisthir was told by Lord Krishna during the Mahabharata, that keeping the Kamika Ekadashi fast can turn to be extremely fruitful for him and his family. Thus, in order to free oneself from all kinds of sins, and mistakes one has done in your life, observation of the Kamika Ekadashi fast is necessary. In fact, observing Kamika Ekadashi can give similar results equivalent to Ashwamedha Yagya. Hence, one can reap the benefits similar to such a tough pujan and fast like that of Ashwamedha Yagya by observing eight hours nirjala fast.

Kamika Ekadashi Day Celebration 2020

Coming to Kamika Ekadashi day celebration, devotees observe a nirjala fast and worship Lord Vishnu. They start by taking a holy bath then chanting Lord Vishnu's mantras. Then during the Kamika Ekadashi puja, devotees offer fruits, panchamrut, sesame, pushpa, and milk to the Lord Vishnu idol. Devotees sing Vishnu hymns, donate food, clothes, and also invite Brahmins for a sattvic bhojan, and feed them. On July 16, 2020, one can engage in all these activities and wish their family a Happy Kamika Ekadashi day 2020.

