Karka Sankranti Day: History, Meaning, Significance, Celebration And More

July 2020 is considered as a holy month, with several significant days as per Hindu Mythology falling into one. From Jayaparvati Vrat, Vasudeva Dwadashi, Kamika Ekadashi to Karka Sankranti day, the day has a lot of important days. On July 16, Karka Sankranti day celebration will take place in the nation with a lot of gusto and galore amongst devotees of Lord Vishnu. To know more about Karka Sankranti day celebration, history, meaning, and significance keep reading ahead.

Karka Sankranti Day Meaning And Significance

Karka Sankranti is observed on the day when the sun experiences a smooth transition into the cancer zodiac. This transition further leaves an impact of all zodiac sun signs. Thus, on the day when Sun enters the Cancer/ Karka Rashi is called the Karka Sankranti. The Karka Sankranti is also known as Dakshinayana as the sun enthrals on a journey in the south/Dakshin.

The Karka Sankranti also marks the start of the rainy season as per Hindu Mythology. This year the Happy Karka Sankranti day 2020 will be observed on July 16, Thursday. The Dakshinayana stays for a tenure of four months and it ends with the Makar Sankranti Celebration. Individuals keep fasts on the occasion of Karka Sankranti.

Karka Sankranti Day History

As per Karka Sankranti Day History, Lord Vishu is worshipped across the nation on this day. Devotees donate food items and clothes on the occasion of Karka Sankranti which is considered highly propitious in nature. According to the Karka Sankranti history, Lord Surya and other gods go into a state of deep sleep. Lord Shiva, on other the hand, takes command of the universe instead of Lord Surya so that he can rest.

Hence, this is the primary reason why Shila Pujan is considered highly auspicious during monsoons. Also, Pitru darpan, other charity works, and taking bath during sunrise is extremely important on the Karka Sankranti Day. Also, Shradhs are conducted of the deceased by their family members on Karka Sankranti day. It is believed that during Dakshinayana, the Pitru make their way to divine peace and serenity if Shradhs are performed by their off-springs of other family members.

Karka Sankranti Day Celebration 2020

One must get up early and have a bath before sunrise on this day. Devotees must worship Lord Vishnu, Surya and Shiva on Karka Sankranti. Perform pooja, chant Surya Bhagwan mantra for 108 times, chant Om Adityaaya Namah, and plant a banyan or peepal tree. Donation of food, clothes is also a major part of the Karka Sankranti day celebration. Fasts are also observed and Sattvuic bhojan is prepared for bhog, and consumption.

Whatever food is prepared, the first portion should be presented to Pitru, by keeping them in the open. Generally, individuals visit Vishnu or Surya temple but this year it is best to celebrate Karka Sankranti at home due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Wish your family and friends Happy Karka Sankranti day 2020 by sharing some quotes or wishes via digital mediums.

Karka Sankranti Date and Time

Start of Karka Sankranti i.e the Sun will enter Cancer Zodiac: July 16, 2020, 10:32 am onwards

Sun will remain in the Cancer Zodiac of Karka Sankranti: August 16, 2020, till 6.56 pm.