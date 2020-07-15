Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2020: Here Are The Details About This Day's Benefits & Significance

Kamika Ekadashi, this auspicious day will be celebrated on 16 July 2020, which is a Thursday. The devotees do fast on this day. The fast for Kamika Ekadashi 2020 is observed on Ekadashi date of Shravan month Krishna Paksha. And this day is also called as Pavitra Ekadashi. It is also said in Hindu religious books, that according to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Vishnu on Kamika Ekadashi Vrat is very fruitful.

Also, for the devotees who perform the Puja and do fast, the effect of this fast is extremely profitable. By doing the vrat, all the evil thoughts vanish from life, as is believed by many. The fast of Kamika Ekadashi receives the fruit similar to Ashwamedha Yagya. On this special Ekadashi, a devotee worships Lord Vishnu during the month of Savan, he also worships Gandharvas and Nagas.

Also read | Devshayani Ekadashi status that you can share with your family and friends on social media

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2020 (Kamika Ekadashi 2020) Auspicious Muhurta (Timings)

Ekadashi Tithi starts - 15 July 2020, from 10 am to 23 mins

Ekadashi date ends - 16 July 2020,

Fasting time of Kamika Ekadashi Vrat starts at 11:47 pm - 17 July in the morning from 5 am to 59 am to 8 pm 10 pm

Also read | Devshayani Ekadashi quotes to share on the auspicious day with friends and family

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat/Puja/ Katha/Process and its benefits-

The Kamika Ekadashi Vrat is all about worshipping Lord Vishnu since the day starts. After taking a bath on this day, the devotees observe a fast, worship the god with fruits, flowers, sesame, milk and Panchamrut etc. They also continuously worship and chant the name of Lord Vishnu and prayer song by staying waterless for eight hours and listen to the Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha. Then finally the Brahmins are given food, also the devotees give away donation, and then take the food yourself. And in this way, the Kamika Ekadashi is completed and the one who perceives Kamika Ekadashi Vrat, all his wishes are fulfilled.

Also read | Devshayani Ekadashi Katha: Read about Ekadashi 2020 and its significance

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Importance & Significance-

As per beliefs, in the Mahabharata period, Lord Krishna himself told the Pandavas about the great moon of Ekadashi which is Kamika Ekadashi. And it is also believed that keeping fast on this Ekadashi and worshipping Kamika Ekadashi eliminates all kinds of sorrows and difficulties from life. Your life gets filled with happiness and prosperity. A person who believes in this days and its significance always achieves success in life.

By observing the fast of Kamika Ekadashi, the devotees also get freedom from sins, and it is also said that the problems of previous birth are also resolved. And hence, fasting and performing Puja on this auspicious Kamika Ekadashi day is considered to be extremely fruitful.

Also read | Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: Know why this festival is celebrated; Read details here